WORLD ROUNDUP Will the Lights in Britain Go Out This Winter? | Will Turkey Attacks Greece in 2023? | New ‘Great War of Africa’ Is Raging, and more

Published 7 October 2022

··Putin Confronted by Insider Over Ukraine War, U.S. Intelligence Finds

Insider’s dissent deemed important enough to be included in Biden’s daily intelligence briefing ··Putin at 70: Isolated, Irrational and Fearing for His Health

Russia’s “flourishing is my joy,” Putin said, but there is little flourishing in the Kremlin today ··U.K. Winter Blackouts Warning If Energy Imports Dry Up

Millions of households could have their electricity cut off for three hours at a time Will the Lights in Britain Go Out This Winter? (Michael Simmons, The Spectator)

An analysis of the National Grid’s blackout warning ··Why Did OPEC Slash Oil Production?

Top oil producers are bracing for a gloomy economic outlook ··War Over Taiwan Is Nowhere Near Inevitable

Beijing, Taipei, and Washington can find a path forward to peace ··How to Trump-Proof the Transatlantic Alliance

First, Europe must realize that he might return ··This Could Be How Turkey Attacks Greece in 2023

Erdogan needs an excuse either to postpone elections ··Ethiopia: How a New ‘Great War of Africa’ Is Raging Under the Cover of a Media Blackout

Tens of thousands of deaths as Tigrayan rebels battle a coalition of armies and militias ··What Is the Meaning of North Korea’s Nuclear Opportunism?

North Korea exploits the West’s Ukraine distraction ··No Blob, We Are Not “Already Fighting” World War III

Blurring the line between proxy war and direct war is irresponsible and dangerous

Putin Confronted by Insider Over Ukraine War, U.S. Intelligence Finds (Greg Miller, Shane Harris, Paul Sonne and Catherine Belton, Washington Post)

The disagreement by a member of Putin’s inner circle was deemed significant enough that it was included in President Biden’s daily intelligence briefing.

Putin at 70: Isolated, Irrational and Fearing for His Health (Marc Bennetts, The Times)

There seems little for the president to celebrate on Friday as Russia’s elite dares to ask: is he losing control?

U.K. Winter Blackouts Warning If Energy Imports Dry Up (Emily Gosden, The Times)

Households could be offered £10 payments to switch off appliances under National Grid’s emergency plans.

Will the Lights in Britain Go Out This Winter? (Michael Simmons, The Spectator)

Britain will make it through the winter without the lights going out. That’s the view of the National Grid, which is responsible for Britain’s energy system. You’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise based on the BBC’s headline: ‘Homes face winter power cuts in worst-case scenario, says National Grid’. But Fintan Slye, executive director of the grid, offered some words of reassurance:

‘Under our Base Case we are cautiously confident that there will be adequate margins through the winter period.’

In other words: the lights won’t go out. In the scenario considered most likely, we’ll be left with a small margin of six per cent – or just under four gigawatts (GW) of unused capacity. Crucially, that’s about the level we’ve had to spare in winters gone by. Much of the coverage elsewhere has focused on the worst-case scenario included in the Winter Outlook report. Under that scenario, Brits could face rolling blackouts throughout the colder months lasting three hours a day.

Why Did OPEC Slash Oil Production? (Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

The Biden administration has accused OPEC+, a cartel of top oil producers, of siding with Russia after the group decided to slash oil production to drive up prices—theoretically benefiting Moscow, which is deeply reliant on its oil export revenues.

But the group’s agreement to slash output by 2 million barrels per day likely wasn’t motivated by politics—even if it ultimately undermined U.S. interests.

Instead, energy analysts say top oil producers are bracing for a potential recession, during which both demand and prices would likely plummet. Boosting the price of oil now, they say, could help shield producers from that gloomy future economic outlook.