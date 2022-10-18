WORLD ROUNDUP What If Putin Actually Uses Nukes on Ukraine? | How Xi Came to Dominate China | Iran: From Theocracy to a Military State, and more

Published 18 October 2022

China Wants to Change, or Break, a World Order Set by Others (Economist)

For most of human history, great powers and strong men have been free to inflict horrors on the weak with impunity. For almost eight decades, however, all but a few rogue states have aspired, or paid lip service, to a different world order.

This order was founded in revulsion at the industrialized, racially justified savagery of the second world war. Guided by the ambition “Never Again”, the winners, led by America, drafted conventions that defined unpardonable crimes against humanity, and sought to impose costs on those committing them.

Some arguments were left unresolved after 1945, but this system was an advance on anything before. Although hobbled by politics, the un and other international bodies follow agreed rules when they monitor ceasefires and register refugees, feed the hungry or fight pandemics.

This order has been tested since 1945. The most alarming challenges often involved large powers defying international law. Russia offered a shameless example in February, when it used its veto power as one of five permanent members of the un Security Council to block condemnation of its invasion of Ukraine.

China’s challenge to the post-war order is more subtle than Russia’s brazen defiance, yet more disruptive. Under Xi Jinping, whose supreme leadership will be extended this month for a third term by the 20th Party Congress, China is working to reshape the world order from within. When its efforts meet resistance, it pushes for vaguer rules whose enforcement becomes a question of political bargaining. All too often, it seeks to revive old, discredited ways of running the world that put states first, at the expense of individual freedoms.