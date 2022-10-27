OUR PICKS Immigrants & Tech Race | AI Surveillance & Democracy | Better Asylum Decisions, and more

Published 27 October 2022

··Can Democratic Norms Catch Up with AI Surveillance?

Governments race to adopt cutting-edge tools which could threaten democracy, privacy ··America Can’t Win the Tech Race with a Broken Immigration System

Broken immigration systems hampers U.S. technological capabilities ··Ukraine’s War Is Like World War I, Not World War II

For the war in Ukraine, the WWII analogy is misleading ··Garland Formally Bars Justice Dept. From Seizing Reporters’ Records

DOJ reverses Trump administration’s policy on journalists’ records ··China-Linked Internet Trolls Try Fueling Divisions in U.S. Midterms, Researchers Say

Chinese efforts aim to heighten political divisions and discourage Americans from voting ··Machine Learning and Data Fusion Enable Improved Decision Intelligence to Screen Asylum-Seekers and Refugees

Data-driven asylum decisions take some of the guesswork and bias out of the process ·· Number of Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, and Cubans Trying to Cross U.S.-Mexico Rapidly Rising

Numbers increase by 245% over September 2021

Can Democratic Norms Catch Up with AI Surveillance? (Power 3.0)

Through tools such as facial recognition cameras and social media monitoring software, artificial intelligence (AI) is offering governments new ways to keep tabs on people’s conversations, movements, and activities. Advocates warn that in the absence of clear-cut rules, these new capabilities could erode the rule of law in some settings and deepen authoritarian control in others.

America Can’t Win the Tech Race with a Broken Immigration System (Edward Alden, Foreign Policy)

Republican gains in the midterm elections will make reform even less likely.

Ukraine’s War Is Like World War I, Not World War II (Anatol Lieven, Foreign Policy)

The West is using the wrong analogy for Russia’s invasion—and worsening the outcome.

Garland Formally Bars Justice Dept. From Seizing Reporters’ Records (Charlie Savage, New York Times)

The rule codifies and expands a policy that Attorney General Merrick Garland issued in 2021, after it came to light that the Trump administration had secretly gone after records of reporters for The Times, The Washington Post and CNN. “These regulations recognize the crucial role that a free and independent press plays in our democracy,” Garland said in a statement. “Because freedom of the press requires that members of the news media have the freedom to investigate and report the news, the new regulations are intended to provide enhanced protection to members of the news media from certain law enforcement tools and actions that might unreasonably impair news gathering.”

China-Linked Internet Trolls Try Fueling Divisions in U.S. Midterms, Researchers Say (Dustin Volz, Wall Street Journal)

Researchers with Google’s Mandiant have discovered a China-linked internet influence operation they say is “aggressively” targeting the US to sow political discord ahead of midterm elections. Researchers say the campaign aims to heighten political divisions and discourage Americans from voting. The operation also pushes nonpolitical narratives, such as blaming the Nord Stream pipeline leaks on the US. Mandiant says the campaign does not appear to be as effective as Russian or Iranian operations, but it is noteworthy since it represents growth in Chinese influence operations.

Machine Learning and Data Fusion Enable Improved Decision Intelligence to Screen Asylum-Seekers and Refugees (Noam Zitman, HSToday)

ML and data fusion are also invaluable to help identify asylum-seekers and refugees who pose potential security risks.

Number of Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, and Cubans Trying to Cross U.S.-Mexico Rapidly Rising (CBP)

The large number of individuals fleeing failing authoritarian regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba is contributing to an increased number of migrants attempting to cross the border.