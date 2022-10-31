WORLD ROUNDUP Sovietology Is Back | U.K. Conspiracists & Terror Victims | China’s Nuclear Arsenal, and more

Published 1 November 2022

Lula Will Be Brazil’s Next President. Now for the Hard Part (Economist)

When Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was last in office, between 2003 and 2010, he used to quip that “God is Brazilian”. If so, the Almighty has a dark sense of humor. The presidential election campaign that ended with a run-off on October 30th was one of the nastiest Brazil has ever endured, drenched in calumny and punctuated with violence. Lula, as the left-wing victor is universally known, won by the tightest of margins: 1.8 percentage points.

At the time of writing, his opponent, Jair Bolsonaro, the right-wing populist incumbent, had yet to concede. He should do so immediately—as many of his allies already have. The vote count was clean and Lula won fair and square. President Bolsonaro has for months suggested the opposite: that the polls would be rigged and the only way Lula could win was by cheating. If he persists in pushing this lie, he could stir worse political violence and make Brazil even harder to govern. If he fails to admit that he lost, the only conclusion is that Bolsonaro desires to set his country on fire. Even if Bolsonaro does the right thing, Lula will find running Brazil much harder than last time he was in charge.

Did Germany Learn from Its Russia Trouble? The Test May Come in China. (Katrin Bennhold and Erika Solomon, New York Times)

On the eve of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s first trip to Beijing, concerns are growing that economic dependence on China is leaving his country vulnerable — again.

Back in the U.S.S.R. (Robert Service, The Atlantic)

The end of the Cold War seemed to have made Sovietology obsolete. Putin’s hot wars have changed that.

Olaf Scholz Has a China Problem (Thorsten Benner, Foreign Policy)

Germany’s chancellor has insisted on an investment deal with China in contradiction to his own government’s strategy.

The U.K. Terror Survivors Tracked Down by “Disaster Trolls” (Marianna Spring, BBC)

Conspiracy theorists, who claim U.K. terror attacks have been staged, are tracking down survivors to their homes and workplaces to see if they are lying about their injuries, a BBC investigation has found.

Why Many in the Developing World Have Sided with Russia (Yaroslav Trofimov, Wall Street Journal)

Despite campaigns of conquest past and present, Russia has succeeded in portraying itself as a liberator resisting the designs of an aggressive West.

China’s Nuclear Arsenal Will Become an Existential Threat to US, Biden Administration Declares (Marcus Weisgerber, Defense One)

For seven decades, U.S. nuclear weapons policy has largely focused on one nation whose arsenal posed an existential threat: Russia. On Thursday, the Biden administration added China to that list.

A Republican Midterm Win Will Boost U.S. China Strategy (Michael J. Green, Foreign Policy)

Divided government could be just what is needed to unite Americans around the administration’s China policies.