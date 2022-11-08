WORLD ROUNDUP Ukraine Is a Showroom for Modern Weaponry | China’s Digital Yuan Comes with Added Surveillance | Quantifying Cyber Conflict, and more

Published 8 November 2022

··Belize Turns to Its Coral Reef to Escape Debt Trap

Trading nature conservation for debt ··Israeli Pioneer Introduces the Kibbutz Concept to Uganda to Feed the Hungry

Building kibbutzim in East Africa ··The Eden Project’s Sir Tim Smit: ‘Shut the f—- up about climate’

We don’t have to choose between prosperity ··Britain Needs to Take Back Control of Its Borders

Many of those arriving illegally in Britain are not genuine refugees ··Ukraine Is Becoming a Showroom for Modern Weaponry

Ukraine has become a testing ground for new technology ··U.S. Calls Out Japan and Netherlands Over China Chip Curbs

U.S. calls on other countries to tighten chip ban on China ··Bomb Attack on U.K. Migrant Center Fueled by Extreme-Right Motive, Police Say

“An extreme right wing motivation” behind an attack last week at an immigration center ··China’s Digital Yuan Works Just Like Cash—with Added Surveillance

The digital yuan opens up new forms of government surveillance and social control ··Quantifying Cyber Conflict: Introducing the European Repository on Cyber Incidents

Is cyberwar getting better or worse?

Belize Turns to Its Coral Reef to Escape Debt Trap (Anatoly Kurmanaev, New York Times)

Developing nations are reducing their debt by pledging to protect their resources in deals that could give them a bigger role in the climate fight.

Israeli Pioneer Introduces the Kibbutz Concept to Uganda to Feed the Hungry (Daniel Ben-David, JC)

Agricultural expert Rony Oved believes the farm collectives will dramatically improve food productivity in the country’s north-east

The Eden Project’s Sir Tim Smit: ‘Shut the f—- up about climate’ (Harry de Quetteville, The Telegraph)

The no-nonsense entrepreneur gives a refreshingly blunt assessment of the current state of green politics

Britain Needs to Take Back Control of Its Borders (Matthew Goodwin, The Spectator)

Britain has lost control of its borders. Over the last four years, the number of asylum-seekers and illegal migrants who have arrived unlawfully in Britain in small boats, after passing through safe countries, has rocketed from just 299 to nearly 40,000.

This year, so far, the number of people crossing the Channel each month has surged from 1,000 back in January to more than 7,000 in September. Last week, nearly 1,000 people in 24 boats crossed the Channel in a single day.

Make no mistake. Many of the people who are making this perilous journey are genuine refugees fleeing war and persecution — including conflicts that were started by hapless Western leaders. The data show that the people on the boats are primarily from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Eritrea and Sudan.

But it is also true that many are not genuine refugees. The most remarkable statistic to emerge this week is that up to 2 per cent of the entire adult male population of Albania have now come to Britain on the small boats. There is no war in Albania. There is no persecution. The country is not only a signatory of modern slavery legislation but is also in formal talks to join the European Union.

Nonetheless, helped by a well-organized and dangerous Albanian mafia, which has established a strong foothold in northern France, some 12,000 mainly young Albanian men have crossed illegally into Britain this year alone. Contrary to all those people who only a few months ago said that the number of Albanians was being exaggerated, they are now the largest single group on the boats.