OUR PICKS Securing Critical Infrastructure | Cybersecurity in Warfighting Ops | Lessons of the 1918 Pandemic, and more

Published 15 November 2022

•• DHS Chief Appears to Back Status Quo Approach for Securing Critical Infrastructure (Mariam Baksh, Nextgov)

The Biden administration is looking to Congress for help with ‘filling gaps in statutory authorities’ for improving U.S. cybersecurity.

How the 1918 Pandemic Changed America, from Women’s Rights to Germaphobia (Jess McHugh, Washington Post)

After the two crises of World War I and the 1918 influenza pandemic, would-be president Warren Harding’s call for returning to normalcy was a welcome salve. With 675,000 Americans dead of the flu — of at least 50 million victims worldwide — fear, anxiety and a residual national trauma permeated daily life. But many of the changes the virus had brought, for better and for worse, would not soon be reversed.

Republicans’ 2022 Lesson: Voters Who Trust Elections Are More Likely to Vote (Jim Rutenberg and Nick Corasaniti, New York Times)

Election deniers’ doubts about voting made for compelling conspiracy theories, but proved to be a bad get-out-the-vote strategy.

Joe Biden Urged to Restore $10bn Tactical Nuclear Missile Program (Michael Evans, The Times)

President Biden is facing growing pressure to reverse his decision to cancel a $10 billion program to develop nuclear sea-launched cruise missiles.

The new deterrent weapon system, known as SLCM-N, had been fully supported by the military hierarchy at the Pentagon, but was officially scrapped last month as part of a nuclear posture review.

Despite backing from General Mark Milley, chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, the nuclear cruise missile was assessed to be of “zero value” in terms of deterrence against Russia and China, and other potential threats.

However, US defense sources confirmed that since the decision, “hawks on the Hill” who disagreed with military cuts made by the Biden administration had pushed back to demand a rethink.

PNNL Technology Can Be Deployed to Help Ports Detect Dirty Bombs, Radiation (Steven Ashby, PNNL)

In October 2002, the first of our nation’s radiation portal monitors, or RPMs, was installed at an international mail facility in Buffalo, New York, as part of an effort to detect and prevent terrorist weapons from entering our country.

Twenty years later, the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory continues to partner with the Department of Homeland Security to support the RPM scanning mission and protect the nation’s borders.

The Paradox of Technological Great Power Competition (Vincent J. Carchidi, National Interest)

Policymakers increasingly believe that technological dominance is key to maintaining American supremacy over China and securing democratic values—but these technologies pose a separate threat to liberalism.

NATO Allies Double Down on Cybersecurity in Warfighting Ops (Alexandra Kelley. Nextgov)

U.S. and Italian officials convened the 2022 Cyber Defense Pledge Conference, focused on supporting Ukraine and investing in new technology for all member nations.