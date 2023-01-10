CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS Five Key House Republican Investigations

By Masood Farivar

Published 10 January 2023

As they assume their role as the majority party in the House, Republicans are vowing to forge ahead with long-promised investigations of the Biden administration. Republicans say that these investigations are not payback for the Democratic-led investigation of former President Donald Trump, but nothing more than exercising their oversight responsibility to hold the administration accountable.

As newly ascendant House Republicans get down to business, they’re vowing to forge ahead with long-promised investigations of the Biden administration, from the U.S. military’s chaotic and bloody withdrawal from Afghanistan to the alleged weaponization of the Justice Department and the FBI.

Shrugging off accusations that they’re about to launch revenge hearings as payback for the Democratic-led investigation of former President Donald Trump, Republicans say they simply want to exercise their oversight responsibility to hold the administration accountable.

Here is a look at the five biggest investigations Republicans have pledged to conduct during this Congress.

Justice Department and FBI

As far back as former President Donald Trump’s first term in office, Republicans have accused the FBI and the Department of Justice of being politicized arms of government, an allegation both agencies deny.

The charge that the Biden administration has weaponized the law enforcement agencies against its political enemies became a Republican rallying cry after the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last year as part of an investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents.

In addition to investigating the unprecedented search, Republicans say they want to probe, among other issues, allegations that the FBI sought to suppress ahead of the 2020 election a damaging news article about the business dealings of then-candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, that the bureau inflated domestic extremism data for political purposes, and that the Justice Department directed the FBI to spy on parents at school board meetings.

To “investigate the investigators,” Republicans are set to form a select subcommittee to lead the inquiry on the “weaponization of the federal government.” That subcommittee will operate under the auspices of the House Judiciary Committee, which has subpoena power.

In November, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee released a report detailing what they termed “a rampant culture of unaccountability, manipulation and abuse at the highest level.”

On NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, Republican Congressman Dan Bishop said Republicans have agreed to give the panel sufficient authority “to get the job done.”

Democrats view the Republican investigations as an attempt to discredit Justice Department probes of Trump and have vowed to block them where they can.

Hunter Biden

A related investigation, to be headed by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, will focus on the business dealings of President Biden’s family.

Hunter Biden has been a lightning rod for Republican criticism since 2019 when his father declared his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election.