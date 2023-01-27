OUR PICKS 50 Years of Mass Shootings | 2023 Will Be a Huge Year for the War on Big Tech | Protecting Undocumented Whistleblowers, and more

Published 26 January 2023

·· We Profiled the ‘Signs of Crisis’ in 50 Years of Mass Shootings. This Is What We Found.

Mass shootings are increasingly symptom of a deep societal problem: the rise of “deaths of despair” ·· Southwest Border Migration Rises as DHS Hopes Expanded Parole Measures Will Turn Tide

The number of Venezuelans encountered continued its downward trend ·· Chinese Engineer Gets 8 Years in US for Spying

Chinese engineer provided Beijing with information on possible recruitment targets ·· 2023 Will Be a Huge Year for the War on Big Tech

2023 could be a watershed year for public policy regarding Big Tech ·· New DHS Policy Protects Undocumented Whistleblowers

New policy grants temporary legal status to workers who cooperate with investigators

We Profiled the ‘Signs of Crisis’ in 50 Years of Mass Shootings. This Is What We Found. (Jillian Peterson and James Densley, New York Times)

One-third of all the mass shootings in our study occurred in the last decade. This is no coincidence. The killings are not just random acts of violence but rather a symptom of a deeper societal problem: the continued rise of “deaths of despair.”

Southwest Border Migration Rises as DHS Hopes Expanded Parole Measures Will Turn Tide (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

Venezuelans have dropped from roughly 1,100 encountered per day before that process was announced to about 100 a day in December.

Chinese Engineer Gets 8 Years in US for Spying (AFP / VOA News)

A Chinese engineer was sentenced to eight years in a U.S. prison Wednesday for providing Beijing with information on possible recruitment targets.

Ji Chaoqun, who came to the U.S. on a student visa in 2013 and later enlisted in the Army Reserve, was accused of identifying American scientists and engineers that could be recruited by the Jiangsu Province Ministry of State Security.

The body is a key Chinese intelligence unit involved in numerous schemes to illegally obtain U.S. industrial and trade secrets.

2023 Will Be a Huge Year for the War on Big Tech (Thomas A. Hemphill, National Interest)

2023 could be a watershed year for public policy regarding Big Tech. Since 2020, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the European Union (EU) have filed lawsuits against major U.S. tech companies, alleging they have relied on anti-competitive methods to maintain monopolies over social media platforms, search engines, advertising, and app stores. “The agencies have started laying the foundations for a more interventionist stance over the last two years, and this year is when we’ll start to see some of those efforts come to fruition—or be stopped in their tracks by the courts,” said Colin Kass, a partner in Proskauer Rose LLP’s antitrust group.

New DHS Policy Protects Undocumented Whistleblowers (Center for Public Integrity)

Cheated at Work, a Public Integrity series, exposed employers’ abuses of undocumented immigrants and the lack of accountability to protect foreign workers.