Published 8 February 2023

Defense Strategies Institute announced its 11th Annual Border Security & Intelligence Summit. This forum will bring together DHS, IC, Federal Agencies, and Industry to discuss the protection of U.S borders through enhanced technology and intelligence solutions.

The summit will be held 26-27 April 2023 at The Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD.

As the dangers presented by terrorism and organized crime continue to grow, U.S. border agencies must adapt to address new and evolving challenges. Successful efforts to utilize intelligent systems and data are critical to achieving current security objectives and ensuring the safety of citizens and migrants alike.

The FY2023 budget provisions $56 billion for the Department of Homeland Security, $130 million towards increasing and improving CBP personnel and systems, and a $1.4 billion investment for DOJ immigration courts. This funding is critical for achieving U.S. border security goals and supporting the efforts of law enforcement agencies to detect, identify, and stop criminal activity.

The 2023 Summit will address the technologies and policies necessary to overcome current border security challenges as well as how to leverage those solutions across the federal government and IC.

At this forum, senior-level leaders from the across the U.S. government will detail intelligence strategies for and solutions to combating transnational organized crime, illicit trade and travel, human smuggling/trafficking, and other threats to the U.S. homeland.

Among the topics of discussion:

· Detecting and Dismantling Transnational Criminal Threats to Increase Security and Defend US Security Interests

· Facilitating Safe and Lawful Trade and Travel at Points of Entry across the US Border

· Increasing DoD-LEA Interoperability to Strengthen US Borders and Protect the Homeland

· Modernizing Border Protection to Ensure Safety and Security Against Existing and Emerging Threats

· Embracing Innovative Technologies and Systems to Establish a 21st Century Border Security Strategy

Confirmed Speakers Include:

· Raul L. Ortiz- Chief, US Border Patrol

· Blas Nuñez-Neto- Assistant Secretary for Border & Immigration Policy (Acting), DHS

· Pete Flores- Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, CBP

· MG Matthew D. Smith, USA- Commanding General Joint Task Force North, NORTHCOM

· Ryan T. Young- Executive Assistant Director Intelligence Branch, FBI

· Dennis J. Michellini- Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner Air and Marine Operations (AMO)

· Kelly Klima- Associate Director, RAND Homeland Security Research Division & Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center

Defense Strategies Institute notes that the Summit’s educational ‘Town Hall’ format will serve as a conduit for cross collaboration and the interchange of knowledge. It will allow an honest, open discussion between senior leaders across federal government, the U.S. military, academia, and industry to better understand how to protect the border form transnational crime and unlawful trade and travel.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now available. To find more information regarding the Border Security & Intelligence Summit, visit https://border.dsigroup.org/

