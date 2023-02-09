EXTREMISM U.K. Deradicalization Program Downplayed Islamist Extremism, Exaggerated Far-Right Extremism: Report

Published 8 February 2023

The U.K. Prevent counter-radicalization policy was introduced by Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2003 and expanded in 2015 by Prime Minister David Cameron. In 2017, Prime Minister ordered a thorough review of the program, and William Shawcross, the author of the review, has submitted it earlier this week to Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Here are the review’s “Forward” and “Executive Summary”:

Foreword

Terrorism is a ruthless and deliberate act to murder innocents and to destroy the freedoms we cherish. Each attack causes incalculable and endless pain to the families of those murdered and tears at the fabric of our democratic society.

No counter-terrorism program will ever be able to shield us from all harm, but every society has a duty to try to stop people becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism.

Prevent seeks to divert people away from being radicalized into terrorism and back towards lawful life within society. This is a far more humane approach than waiting until someone has crossed a criminal threshold and then bringing punitive action. In the last 20 years, Prevent has evolved and adapted as we have learned more about how to counter radicalization effectively.

This review is part of that evolution.

My purpose has been to ensure that the government’s approach to preventing radicalization and terrorism is as successful as possible. I found a program that is broadly right in its objectives, admirable in its intentions and that fulfils many of its functions to good effect. However, there is room for improvement.

Prevent must return to its core mission – countering all those ideologies that can lead people to committing or supporting acts of terrorism. This can only be done if Prevent properly understands the nature of these ideologies and how they attract and suborn individuals.

It is correct for Prevent to be increasingly concerned about the growing threat from the Extreme Right. But the facts clearly demonstrate that the most lethal threat in the last 20 years has come from Islamism, and this threat continues.