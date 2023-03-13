SECURITY UNIONS SPFPA Officer Pleads Guilty in $64K Theft Charges

Published 14 March 2023

The financial secretary of SPFPA Local 238, which represents security personnel at a nuclear plant in Cordova, Illinois, pleaded guilty in criminal Court to stealing money from the Union. Brent Toppert, 42, will have to reimburse the Union in the amount of the stolen funds, and he faces up to fve years in prison and $250,000 fine.

Brent Toppert, 42, the elected financial secretary and treasurer of Local 238 of Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA), on Thursday, 9 February, pleaded guilty in criminal Court to stealing money from the union.

SPFPA Local 238 represents security personnel at a nuclear plant in Cordova, Illinois.

Toppert admittedthat in 2018 he made an unauthorized withdrawal of $500 from a SPFPA-owned bank account, and that he used the money for personal use.

Federal prosecutors argued, however, that between 2013 and 2018, Toppert stole a total of $63,713.14 from the SPFPA accounts for his personal use.

Sentencing will take place on 6 June, and Toppert faces up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 fine Topper will also reimburse the Union in the amount he withdrew illegally from the Union’s bank account.

