Published 21 March 2023

· How the Iraq War Bent America’s Army Out of Shape

As it exhausted itself battling insurgents, China re-armed

· Iraq and the Pathologies of Primacy

The flawed logic that produced the war is alive and well

· Have We Learnt Any Lessons from the Dystopia of Covid Lockdown?

“Lockdown” is a word that turned out to be as changeable as the virus

· As Haiti’s Police Retreat, Gangs Take Over Much of the Capital

The outgunned, outnumbered, underpaid, and demoralizednational police is in retreat

· Skilled Migrants Aren’t Interested in Germany

Why Europe’s biggest economy can’t get the immigrants it desperately needs

· If China Arms Russia, the U.S. Should Kill China’s Aircraft Industry

The West can bring China’s commercial aircraft industry to a halt

· Rare Earths Supply Chains and Confrontation with China

China controls more than 70% of the world’s extraction capability and nearly 90% of the world’s processing capacity

· Ex-Spy Says MI5 Did Not Want Real IRA Leader Arrested

Informer inside a dissident Irish republican group says MI5 did not want its leader arrested

· 2 Jewish Teens Indicted on Terror Charges for January Firebombing of Herzliya Mosque

Terrorists considered lynching Arab Israeli but instead decided to target mosque