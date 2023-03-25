WORLD ROUNDUP EU Weighs Changing Relations with China | North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Drone | India’s Democracy in Decline, and more

Published 24 March 2023

· Netanyahu’s Legal Crusade Is Sparking a Military Backlash in Israel

Israel is currently going through its most serious constitutional and political crisis since its establishment 75 years ago · ‘Pandora’s Box’: EU Weighs Changing Relations with China

Not everyone in Brussels believes decoupling from China is necessary · Denmark Probes Mystery Object Near Nord Stream Pipelines

A mysterious object was placed directly on the seabednext to the pipeline · North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Drone

The drone will destroy targets using large radioactive waves through underwater explosions · Why Latin America Will Stay Nonaligned

Latin American governments are aligned with the U.S. and Western Europe but not overly so · India’s Ruling Party Just Kicked a Major Rival Out of Parliament — and Sparked a New Crisis

Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion from the Lok Sabha is the latest sign of Indian democracy’s decline · World Is on Brink of Catastrophic Warming, U.N. Climate Change Report Says

Withing the next ten years, the planet will be pushed past the point of catastrophic warming

Netanyahu’s Legal Crusade Is Sparking a Military Backlash in Israel (Amos Harel, Foreign Policy)

Top generals worry about the fate of liberal democracy—and that the country’s enemies see mass refusal among reservists as an opportunity to strike.

‘Pandora’s Box’: EU Weighs Changing Relations with China (Alexandra von Nahmen, DW)

China’s show of solidarity with Russia displeased officials in Brussels, where concerns are growing that Beijing is considering supplying arms to Moscow. But for now there is no real desire to decouple from China.

Denmark Probes Mystery Object Near Nord Stream Pipelines (DW)

Denmark plans to recover an object found near the previously sabotaged pipelines. Russia has said it is important to establish what it is, noting any investigation must be transparent.

North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Drone (DW)

Pyongyang’s new underwater drone is intended to be capable of carrying out sneak attacks in enemy waters. As a test went ahead, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un condemned joint US-South Korean drills.

Why Latin America Will Stay Nonaligned (Jacob Sugarman, Foreign Policy)

As Argentina’s president prepares to meet with the U.S. president, the bloc’s consensus on Russia’s war in Ukraine will be put to the test.

India’s Ruling Party Just Kicked a Major Rival Out of Parliament — and Sparked a New Crisis (Zack Beauchamp, Vox)

For years, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked the foundations of his country’s democracy. His government has rewritten election rules in its favor, assailed the rights of the Muslim minority, jailed anti-government protesters, and reined in the free press.

On Friday morning, it took another major step in an authoritarian direction: kicking Modi’s principal rival, Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, out of office and disqualifying him from competing in future elections.

World Is on Brink of Catastrophic Warming, U.N. Climate Change Report Says (Sarah Kaplan, Washington Post)

In a new IPCC climate change report, scientists said the world is likely to pass a dangerous temperature threshold within the next 10 years.