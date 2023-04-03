EXTREMISM Antisemitism, False Information, and Hate Speech Find a Home on Substack

Published 3 April 2023

Substack continues to attract extremists and conspiracy theorists who routinely use the site to profit from spreading antisemitism, misinformation, disinformation and hate speech. Platforms with more lenient content moderation policies, like Substack, provide fertile ground for the spread of hateful rhetoric and false information – a known catalyst for offline harm and violence.

Substack, a subscription-based online newsletter platform for independent writers, continues to attract extremists and conspiracy theorists who routinely use the site to profit from spreading antisemitism, misinformation, disinformation and hate speech.

Platforms with more lenient content moderation policies, like Substack, provide fertile ground for the spread of hateful rhetoric and false information – a known catalyst for offline harm and violence.For example, seemingly fringe conspiracy theories about QAnon and the Illuminati motivated Matthew Coleman to kidnap and kill his own children in 2021 due to fears that they had “serpent DNA.” Also, the various false narratives surrounding the 2020 Presidential election led to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Concerningly, similar rhetoric has been noted on Substack.

The ADL Center on Extremism observed a recent increase in Substack’s popularity, as well as several conspiratorial or extremist influencers either creating their own Substacks or directing their followers to others. A number of these Substack accounts were dedicated to spreading extremist, antisemitic and conspiratorial narratives, and several problematic authors are popular enough to have earned a “bestseller” ranking on the platform.

From raising unfounded suspicions about mass shootings and elections to spreading blatant hate speech against Jews, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community, these authors are promoting – and in many cases, monetizing – dangerous conspiracy theories, anti-government sentiments, white supremacist discourse and antisemitic tropes.

Paid Subscriptions Benefit Authors and Platform

Founded in 2017, Substack aims to build “a better future for writing” by providing a user-friendly and profitable service to independent authors. The “about” page states, “When readers pay writers directly, writers can focus on doing the work they care about most. A few hundred paid subscribers can support a livelihood. A few thousand makes it lucrative.”

Not all Substack authors require their subscribers to pay to read their content, and free content is typically accessible to non-subscribers as well. However, authors will often write articles that are exclusive to paid subscribers only. Subscription plans and fees vary, and are determined by the author. Readers can pay monthly or yearly, and often have additional options such as group plans or a “founding member” status. Additionally, Substack collects a 10% fee, and their credit card processor charges an additional 2.9% +.30 processing fee.