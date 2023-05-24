OUR PICKS The Second Generation of School Shootings | DHS Unveils Departmentwide Body Camera Policy | Trying to Save Drought-Stricken Colorado River, and more

Published 24 May 2023

ISIS Goes After BTS, Harry Styles, Elon Musk, and Drag in Declaration That ‘End Times’ Are Near (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

Terror group’s Khorasan Province also claims the Taliban is allowing “high quality alcohol” at “guest houses of the foreigners,” which “are also big centers of prostitution now.”

Space Force Will Look At How to Hack Targets From Space (Patrick Tucker, Defense One)

Two Space Force troops are helping the Air Force’s information-warfare wing explore the future of offensive space operations, the leader of Space Operations Command said Wednesday.

The Guardians are embedded with the 16th Air Force, which, among other missions, supplies cyber specialists to U.S. Cyber Command, he said.

Man Who Crashed U-Haul Truck Near White House Had Nazi Flag in Vehicle (Leo Sands, Martin Weil, and Peter Hermann, Washington Post)

A 19-year-old Missouri man was arrested after police say he intentionally crashed a rented U-Haul truck near the White House, and investigators recovered a Nazi flag from the vehicle.

The man, whom police identified as Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Mo., was charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member, along with other counts including assault with a dangerous weapon and trespassing. Police declined to provide further details early Tuesday about the nature of the alleged threat.

The Second Generation of School Shootings (Sarah Churchwell, The Atlantic)The 1988 school shooting at Hubbard Woods school in Winnetka, Illinois, is now sometimes called “the first school shooting.”

In 2008 the Supreme Court passed its decision in District of Columbia v. Heller. Since the Heller decision, mass shootings have exploded across the United States. Twenty percent of the public mass shootings in America from 1966 to 2019 took place in the last six years of that period.

Group of Western US States Reach Deal to Stave Off Crisis on Drought-Stricken Colorado River (AP/ VOA News)

Arizona, Nevada and California said Monday they’re willing to cut back on their use of the dwindling Colorado River in exchange for money from the federal government — and to avoid forced cuts as drought threatens the key water supply for the U.S. West.

The $1.2 billion plan, a potential breakthrough in a year-long stalemate, would conserve an additional 3 million acre-feet of water through 2026, when current guidelines for how the river is shared expire. About half the cuts would come by the end of 2024.

That’s less than what federal officials said last year would be needed to stave off crisis in the river but still marks a notable step in long and difficult negotiations between the three states.

The 2,334-kilometer river provides water to 40 million people in seven U.S. states, parts of Mexico and more than two dozen Native American tribes. It produces hydropower and supplies water to farms that grow most of the nation’s winter vegetables.

TikTok Sues to Stop Ban in Montana (AFP / VOA News)

TikTok on Monday filed suit in U.S. federal court to stop the northern state of Montana from implementing an overall ban on the video-sharing app.

The unprecedented ban, set to start in 2024, violates the constitutionally protected right to free speech, TikTok argued in the suit.

DHS Unveils Departmentwide Body Camera Policy (Edward Gragam, Nextgov)

The new guidance restricts law enforcement agencies under DHS’s authority from using body-worn cameras “for the sole purpose of recording individuals who are engaged in activity protected by the First Amendment.”

Cyber Agencies Unveil Updated Ransomware Guide (Alexandra Kelley, Nextgov)

The 2023 version offers more detailed, step-by-step guidance and associated recommendations to fortify public and private networks against sophisticated ransomware.