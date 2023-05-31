OUR PICKS What the Pandemic Simulations Missed | Climate Making Parts of America Uninsurable | Nuclear Energy Renaissance, and more

Published 1 June 2023

Climate Shocks Are Making Parts of America Uninsurable. It Just Got Worse. (Christopher Flavelle, Jill Cowan and Ivan Penn, New York Times)

The climate crisis is becoming a financial crisis.

This month, the largest homeowner insurance company in California, State Farm, announced that it would stop selling coverage to homeowners. That’s not just in wildfire zones, but everywhere in the state.

Insurance companies, tired of losing money, are raising rates, restricting coverage or pulling out of some areas altogether — making it more expensive for people to live in their homes.

The Farmers Fretting Over Colorado River Water Even Before Latest Cuts (Nina Lakhani, Guardian)

In Arizona’s Pinal county water cuts have become a reality even before this month’s historic deal by states to use 13% less water from stricken river.

What the Pandemic Simulations Missed (Jacob Stern, The Atlantic)

In October 2019, just a few months before a novel coronavirus sparked a deadly pandemic, a group of government officials, business leaders, and academics convened in New York City to role-play a scenario in which a novel coronavirus sparked a deadly pandemic. Their imagined virus leaped from livestock to farmers in Brazil, then spread to Portugal, the United States, and China. Soon, it was everywhere. Eighteen months later, 65 million people were dead.

This simulation, known as Event 201, was one of dozens of so-called pandemic war games run in the two decades leading up to the outbreak of COVID-19. In mid-2020, as the world came to terms with its new pandemic reality, media outlets published a flood of articles about these simulations. Some highlighted their prescience, others their blind spots. But the real-world crisis that occasioned this review was only a few months old. Whatever hindsight it provided wasn’t yet in focus, because many of the greatest challenges of the pandemic—new variants, vaccine hesitancy, the hyper-politicization of public health—were still to come.

Almost three years later, we know that the war-gamers whiffed on many of these longer-term outcomes. Now they are trying to learn from their mistakes.