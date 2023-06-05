CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE 3rd Annual Critical Infrastructure Security Summit Announced

Published 5 June 2023

Critical Infrastructure consists of the sixteen sectors whose assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on national and economic security, and on public health and safety. Defense Strategies Institute will hold its 3rd annual Critical Infrastructure Security Summit which will discuss ways to create more resilient systems to protect this infrastructure.

Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) will hold its 3rd annual Critical Infrastructure Security Summit on 26-27 July 2023 at the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, VA.

The Summit will convene senior leaders from DoD, the Cyber Defense community, Federal Agencies, Industry, and Academia to discuss current methods for creating resilient systems to protect U.S. infrastructure from external threats, as well as the defense mechanisms to protect those systems.

Critical Infrastructure refers to the sixteen sectors whose assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on national and economic security, and on public health and safety. These sectors include chemical facilities; commercial facilities; communications; critical manufacturing; dams; defense industrial base; emergency services; energy; financial services; food and agriculture; government facilities; health facilities and public health; information technology; nuclear reactors, materials and waste; transportation systems; and water and wastewater systems.

DSI notes that the Summit will provide a space for conversations between government officials and industry professionals to discuss new cybersecurity developments and how they can be utilized to protect US infrastructure.

Topics of Discussion Will Include:

· Investing in a Resilient Future through Strategic Partnerships and Collaborative Action

· Modernizing Cyber Defense Strategy to Ensure Air Domain Superiority

· Supporting Public and Private Partners to Enhance Security & Resiliency across Critical Infrastructure Sectors

· Promoting Economic Growth through Protecting Critical Commercial Infrastructure and Enhancing Online Safety

· Disrupting Cyber Adversaries through Intelligence Sharing & Public-Private Partnerships

· And more!

2023 Early Confirmed Speakers Include:

· David Frederick— Assistant Deputy Director for China, NSA

· Dr. David Mussington — Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security, CISA

· André Mendes — Chief Information Officer, Department of Commerce

· Dr. Wanda T. Jones-Heath, SES —Principal Cyber Advisor, Department of the Air Force

· Radhika Fox — Assistant Administrator, Office of Water, EPA

· Cynthia Kaiser — Deputy Assistant Director, Cyber Division, FBI

· Event Moderator: Chris Inglis – Distinguished Advisor, CSC 2.0; Former National Cyber Director, ONCD (2021-2023)

For more information, please visit https://infrastructure.dsigroup.org/. Active Military and Government employees receive complimentary registration.