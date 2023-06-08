OUR PICKS Preparing for the Advent of AI Disinformation | Can the U.S. Stop a Technology Hemorrhage? | Strangely Believable Tale of a Mythical Rogue Drone, and more

Published 8 June 2023

·Henry Kissinger’s Latest Intellectual Conquest: Artificial Intelligence

In his most recent book, Kissinger, now at 100,grapples with the latest challenge to our conventional lives ·Policymakers Must Prepare for the Advent of AI Disinformation

Regulating the development of artificial intelligence is possible—and necessary ·What ChatGPT Can and Can’t Do for Intelligence

The prospects of ChatGPT for intelligence are mixed ·The Strangely Believable Tale of a Mythical Rogue Drone

A widely shared story highlights the need for greater transparency in the development and engineering of AI systems ·Can the U.S. Use Its Long Arm to Stop a Technology Hemorrhage?

A look into the Karl Lee case and its implications for U.S. export control ·DHS Reports 70 Percent Drop in Unlawful Border Crossings Between Ports of Entry Since End of Title 42

There was no post-Title 42 surge, but the number of border-crossers keeps going up ·Militia Members Indicted for Conspiracy to Murder Border Patrol Officers and Attempted Murder of FBI Agents

Tennessee, Missouri men planned to shoot immigrants crossing the border

Henry Kissinger’s Latest Intellectual Conquest: Artificial Intelligence (Mohammed Soliman, National Interest)

Kissinger’s willingness to delve into the complex and rapidly evolving realm of AI highlights his continued intellectual vitality and his dedication to understanding and grappling with the profound challenges and opportunities presented by this transformative technology.

Policymakers Must Prepare for the Advent of AI Disinformation (Tristan Paci, National Interest)

In discussions of artificial intelligence, commentary often focuses on how this technology may automate jobs, revolutionize war, or even lead to the collapse of humanity. However, a more immediate issue deserves serious consideration from national security policymakers. This is the potential for AI advancements—specifically generative AI—to turbocharge disinformation and flood our information ecosystem with untruths.

On the one hand, a new era of AI-powered disinformation could allow malign actors—particularly foreign adversaries—to manipulate the information environment and shape public discourse more easily, as Russia did successfully in the 2016 U.S. election. On the other hand, and perhaps more concerningly, the proliferation of content produced using this technology could erode public trust in the information we consume entirely, undermining the social fabric that holds societies together.

National security policymakers in the United States must recognize the threat these advancements pose to national and international security and prioritize addressing it. Given America’s role as a global leader in the development of AI, U.S. policymakers have a responsibility to coordinate an international response to the coming era of disinformation and work with partners to prevent the further breakdown of our shared reality that this technology threatens.

What ChatGPT Can and Can’t Do for Intelligence (Sam Keller, Stephen Coulthart, Michael D. Young, Lawfare)

In November 2022, ChatGPT emerged as a front-runner among artificial intelligence (AI) large language models(LLMs), capturing the attention of the CIAand other U.S. defense agencies. General artificial intelligence—AI with flexible reasoning like that of humans—is still beyond the technological horizon and might never happen. But most experts agree that LLMs are a major technological step forward. The ability of LLMs to produce useful results in some tasks, and entirely miss the mark on others, offers a glimpse into the capabilities and constraints of AI in the coming decade. (Cont.)