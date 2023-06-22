Published 22 June 2023

Here are some of the major maritime accidents that have occurred in the last thirty-five years. We have not included any of the many accidents over the last eight years involving migrant boats capsizing or sinking as they try to reach Europe.

MV Doña Paz Disaster(1987): The Filipino passenger ferry MV Doña Paz collided with an oil tanker, resulting in the loss of an estimated 4,386 lives, making it one of the deadliest peacetime maritime disasters in history.

Sinking of the K-141 Kursk(1989): The Russian submarine K-141 Kursk sank in the Barents Sea due to a malfunction of a torpedo during a naval exercise. All 42 crew members lost their lives.

Sinking of the MV Estonia(1994): The MV Estonia, a passenger ferry, sank in the Baltic Sea, resulting in one of the worst maritime disasters in European waters. The cause is still debated, but it is believed that the bow visor failed, leading to flooding and the eventual sinking. Of the 989 people on board, only 137 survived.