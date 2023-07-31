CYBER WORKFORCE New National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy

Published 31 July 2023

Hundreds of thousands of cyber jobs in government and the private sector are vacant, and the administration says that filling them is a national security imperative. Today, the administration unveiled its ambitious National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy (NCWES) which aims at addressing both short-term needs and long-terms requirements.

Today (Monday), the administration unveiled the National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy (NCWES), a comprehensive approach aimed at addressing both immediate and long-term cyber workforce needs. The administration says that filling the hundreds of thousands of cyber job vacancies across the United States is a national security imperative, “and the Administration is making generational investments to prepare our country to lead in the digital economy. The NCWES is positioned to empower every American seeking to participate in our digital ecosystem and underscores the critical need to fill a vast number of vacant cyber jobs.”

Here is outline of the new strategy:

The approaches outlined in the NCWES will supplement the Administration’s ongoing efforts to grow and strengthen middle class working families, including through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act. With the release of the NCWES, the Biden-Harris Administration is working to fill good paying, middle class jobs.

Many communities currently underrepresented in the cyber workforce do not envision themselves in cyber jobs or are not aware of the tremendous opportunity to join this important and growing workforce. The NCWES focuses on empowering Americans to pursue these career paths in cyber. Many of these jobs are attainable with a certificate or community college degree, and available now in your local community and across the country.

The NCWES follows the release of the President’s National Cybersecurity Strategy, which established a vision for the development of digital environment that is values-aligned and well resourced to address today’s complex threat environment. The NCWES envisions a skills-based digital future where workers have access to good-paying, middle-class cyber jobs within their communities. In addition, educators are enabled to continuously upskill the public, and employers can expand and diversify their workforce. The NCWES was developed in consultation with non-governmental stakeholder groups, including private industry, academia, non-profits, government partners, and more.

Guiding Imperatives

The NCWES emphasizes that no one actor can alone affect the needed change at scale. This means all stakeholders – including educators, industry, government, and more – must all execute on the objectives set forth in this Strategy.

Together, with our partners, the Biden-Harris Administration will:

· Leverage adaptable ecosystems to effect change at scale: The NCWES represents a whole-of-nation effort to spark, support, and scale local ecosystems for cyber education and workforce development.