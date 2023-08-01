UFOs Crashed UFOs? Non-Human “Biologics”? Professor Asks: Where’s the Evidence?

By Cynthia McCormick Hibbert

Published 1 August 2023

Congressional testimony this week about reverse engineering from crashed UFOs and the recovery of non-human “biologics” sounds like science fiction. And that’s the realm in which it will remain unless scientific and other hard evidence enters the picture, says an expert.

Congressional testimony this week about reverse engineering from crashed UFOs and the recovery of non-human “biologics” sounds like science fiction.

And that’s the realm in which it will remain unless scientific and other hard evidence enters the picture, says Northeastern University assistant physics professor Jonathan Blazek.

He says he finds it “very frustrating” that former intelligence officer David Grusch “back(ed) away from specifics” in his July 26 testimony before a House Oversight subcommittee on national security.

“I think what I find most surprising is that lawmakers seem to be taking him so seriously at this point. I’m sure they know things that I don’t,” Blazek says.

Grusch, a U.S. Air Force veteran who previously worked at the National Reconnaissance Office, told members of Congress that the U.S. is operating a secret crash retrieval and reverse engineering program and that he “knows the exact location” of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) in the government’s possession.

He also said that remains of non-humans had been recovered and that he knew of people who have been harmed or injured in connection with the phenomena.

As startling as his testimony was, Grusch did not offer firsthand accounts or corroborating evidence of his claims, saying repeatedly that “I can’t discuss that publicly.”

Where’s the Evidence

“I don’t find Grusch very credible,” says Blazek, who read a summary report of the hearing.

Besides lacking specificity, Grusch has made “increasingly implausible claims,” including telling News Nation that allegedly retrieved crafts could come from other physical dimensions, Blazek says.

It may be that members of Congress “don’t want to be seen as suppressing anything, so it’s better to be transparent about the sorts of claims being made,” he says.

“Hopefully this is part of a process to get everything out into the open so that the community can proceed to look into the more credible and/or actually mysterious things.”

“I don’t think this particular hearing will make the public take the claims of ‘aliens’ more seriously,” says Blazek, whose primary focus is on understanding the universe using astronomical surveys that cover large areas of the sky.

He says he is looking forward to a report from an independent NASA panel of highly regarded scientists who are looking into the origins of UAPs, be they optical illusions or atmospheric or stranger phenomena.

The panel, which includes retired astronaut Scott Kelly, is scheduled to release a published report any day now. The publication date was originally set for the end of July.