China Linked Actors Hiding in Router Firmware | Senate Must Act on Chemical Security Before Terrorists Do | 40 Years Ago Today, One Man Saved Us from World-Ending Nuclear War, and more

Published 27 September 2023

· Right-Wing Extremist Convicted of Murder and Attempted Murder After Drive-By Shooting at Federal Courthouse

Boogaloo Boys Extremist Convicted of Murder and Attempted Murder · U.S. and Japanese Agencies Issue Advisory about China Linked Actors Hiding in Router Firmware

The CSA details tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by BlackTech actors to compromise international subsidiaries · Senate Must Act on Chemical Security Before Terrorists Do

DHS leadership recently underscored the importance of CFATS by noting that the agency was contacted a few years ago by a chemical manufacturer about an unusual order · 40 Years Ago Today, One Man Saved Us from World-Ending Nuclear War

On September 26, 1983, Stanislav Petrov saved the world · Merck’s COVID Drug May Be Creating Transmissible Mutated Viruses

Molnupiravir use could lead to the emergence of new dangerous variants and extend the pandemic

Right-Wing Extremist Convicted of Murder and Attempted Murder After Drive-By Shooting at Federal Courthouse (DOJ)

A federal jury convicted Robert Alvin Justus, Jr. of aiding and abetting the murder of Protective Services Officer (“PSO”) Dave Patrick Underwood and aiding and abetting the attempted murder of a second PSO in the May 29, 2020, drive-by shooting at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Oakland, Calif., announced U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey, FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) San Francisco Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Cicolani. The verdict follows a two-week trial before the Hon. Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, United States District Judge.

The evidence at trial established that Justus, 33, of Millbrae, was the driver of the vehicle from which Steven Carrillo, 35, of Santa Cruz fired the gunshots that killed Officer Underwood and wounded the second officer. The trial evidence demonstrated that, at approximately 9:27 p.m., on May 29, 2020, Justus parked a white Ford Econoline van directly across the street from the federal building in Oakland on Jefferson Street. The van was on the southeast corner in the spot closest to the intersection with an unobstructed view of the guard post where Officer Underwood and his partner that evening stood guard to protect the building and its occupants. At approximately 9:44 p.m., the exterior lights of the van turned on and Justus drove the van north on Jefferson Street toward the guard post. The passenger-side sliding door opened, and Carrillo fired numerous rounds from an AR-style rifle toward the guard post, killing Officer Underwood and seriously injuring his partner.

U.S. and Japanese Agencies Issue Advisory about China Linked Actors Hiding in Router Firmware (NSA)

The National Security Agency (NSA), U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Japan National Police Agency (NPA), and Japan National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity (NISC) are releasing the joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) “People’s Republic of China-Linked Cyber Actors Hide in Router Firmware” about the activities of BlackTech cyber actors.

BlackTech, also known as Palmerworm, Temp. Overboard, Circuit Panda, and Radio Panda, has targeted government, industrial, technology, media, electronics, and telecommunication sectors. As a multinational threat linked to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the actors have demonstrated capabilities in modifying router firmware without detection. (Cont.)