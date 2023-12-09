Published 8 December 2023

· Terrorists Are Using Consumer Drones—and It’s Getting Harder to Stop Them

Hamas used commercially available consumer drones as a means to reduce the technological gap that exists vis a vis Israel’s military

· Wargames and AI: A Dangerous Mix That Needs Ethical Oversight

AI’s integration into wargames can subtly influence leadership decisions on war and peace—and possibly lead to existential risks

· Chicago Gang Leader Admits to Repeatedly Attempting to Provide Money to ISIS, Trafficking Fentanyl

The 41-year-old believed that he had given the money to a confidential source, believing it would be sent to an ISIS soldier in combat in Syria

· Arizona Man Charged for Allegedly Inciting “Religiously Motivated Terrorist Attack” That Killed 2 Officers, Bystander in Australia

Investigators say the attack was premeditated, and that it involved “advanced planning and preparation against law enforcement.”

· Six French Teens Await a Verdict Over Their Alleged Roles in Islamic Extremist Killing of a Teacher

The teacher was beheaded by an Islamic extremist after he showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class for a debate on freedom of expression

· Intelligence Report Warns of Rising Foreign Terror Threats in U.S. Amid Israel-Hamas War

DHS report mirrors FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony on Capitol Hill, during which he told the Senate Judiciary Committee, “I see blinking lights everywhere I turn”

· Personal Data in the Cloud is Under Siege. End-to-end Encryption Is Our Most Powerful Defense.

Breaches are at an all-time high. Policymakers and technologists must urgently work together to keep data safe, and there is no stronger protection for data in the cloud than end-to-end encryption.

· The Universities That Don’t Understand Academic Freedom

Leaders of prestigious institutions who can’t say whether advocating “the genocide of Jews” is allowed on campus seem to have a basic literacy problem with free speech