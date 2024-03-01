DISATSER PREPAREDNESS & RECOVERY Disasters Expo USA: The Latest in Disaster Preparedness and Recovery

Disasters Expo USA will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center on 6-7 March 2024. Leading disaster mitigation experts will share with the thousands of participants the latest information and insights on the most innovative, cost-effective, and efficient solutions which aim to help communities prepare for, cope with, and recover from destructive and costly disasters.

The Homeland Security News Wire has announced a collaboration with Disasters Expo USA, the leader in organizing events dedicated to examining policies, products, and services aiming to prepare for, cope with, and mitigate the world’s costliest and most destructive disasters. These events bring together leading professionals and experienced practitioners in disaster preparedness and recovery. The goal is to allow professionals at the community level to examine and source solutions, thus helping communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters.

In the first ten months of 2023, the United States experienced 24 confirmed extreme weather- or climate-driven disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion each. Weather- and climate-driven disasters are only going to become more frequent, more destructive, and costlier, so now is the time to explore what the industry offers.

Disasters Expo USA provides participants with close-up views of the most innovative, cost-effective, and efficient solutions to ensure that the community’s preparedness, response, and recovery plans are not only the most effective – and cost-effective – but also that these plans are seamlessly integrated.

The event will be returning to the Miami Beach Convention Center on 6-7 March 2024, with thousands of industry experts from around the world gathering to discover the latest essential preparations and training methods on how best to prevent negative societal, economic, and environmental impacts from disasters. On display at the event will also be response techniques and demonstrations of the latest solutions designed to aid in reducing catastrophic impacts of disasters globally.

With more than 150 hours worth of unique content, carefully selected keynote speakers, and much more over just two days, participants are guaranteed to gain valuable insights into the industry and see first-hand the technologies, products, and services which aim to help them and their communities tackle the challenges of disasters.

Participants will be joining key professionals from various organizations and agencies, including FEMA, the World Bank, NOAA, NASA and many more. These professionals will share their insights, experiences, expert case studies, and solutions – all aiming to enable event participants to gain in-depth knowledge of how best and most effectively to mitigate disasters.

