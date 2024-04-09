WORLD ROUNDUP Benjamin Netanyahu is Playing with Fire | Countering Chinese Digital Espionage in Routers | Russia Carrying Out Illegal Chemical Attacks on Ukrainian Soldiers, and more

Published 9 April 2024

· Benjamin Netanyahu is Playing with Fire

“There is no greater commandment than the redemption of captives.” Thus states the authoritative Code of Jewish Law. The injunctions of his religion have cut no ice with Benjamin Netanyahu, however · Don’t Abandon Europe in the Name of ‘Asia First’

Critics of U.S. foreign policy suggest, in effect, that instead of engaging selectively, the United States would seek to isolate itself selectively · The Messy Battlespace That Would Be a U.S. vs. China War

Warfare in the Pacific between the U.S. and China promises to be an all-service, all-domain, and allied endeavor. Waging it will demand the utmost not just from naval forces but from fellow services that operate from dry earth · Into the Breach: Countering Chinese Digital Espionage in Routers

The ROUTERS Act is a meaningful step toward quantifying the risks posed by vulnerabilities within these technologies · Self-kidnappings by Chinese Students Abroad: Mystery Solved

The puzzle presented by these incidents can only be understood in the context of China’s police brutality and growing transnational repression · What Chinese Navy Planners Are Learning from Ukraine’s Use of Unmanned Surface Vessels

Ukraine’s use of USVs has given the world’s navies a genuine view of what large scale future naval warfare might look like · Russia Carrying Out Illegal Chemical Attacks on Ukrainian Soldiers

Telegraph investigation reveals those on front line are being exposed to gases banned during wartime

Benjamin Netanyahu is Playing with Fire (Dov S. Zakheim, National Interest)

Netanyahu must be aware that he has treated the president with disdain once too often. He is playing with American fire. If he does not take heed of American concerns, his country, already reeling from the horrors of October 7 and the plight of the hostages, will indeed be burned as a result.

Don’t Abandon Europe in the Name of ‘Asia First’ (Paul Cormarie, Newsweek / RAND)

In the debate over the future of U.S. grand strategy in the 1990s, some analysts proposed a strategy of “neo-isolationism,” in which the United States would purposefully seek to preserve its freedom of action. The future of NATO would be left to Europe, as would Asian security to Asia. Others proposed a strategy of “selective engagement.” They saw the realist tradition as important but insisted, as Robert Art argued, the reassurance of allies, wherever they might be, should be the first use of American military power.

A strange combination of both approaches—which can be called “selective isolationism”—is now emerging. Instead of engaging selectively, the United States would seek to isolate itself selectively. This is best seen in the “Asia First” approach to foreign policy outlined in a recent Newsweek op-ed, which suggests that the United States has to make strategic choices in “resources and energy” by prioritizing “geopolitical efforts” in Asia instead of Europe. Doing so, it’s argued, amounts not to isolationism but strategic necessity.

When actually looking at the metrics, however, U.S. defense capabilities are already skewed in favor of the Middle East and East Asia. Those U.S. capabilities still left in Europe are a fraction of their Cold War size—there isn’t much to take away from without creating a political mess. Instead of a strategic calculation, isolating European partners’ vital interests because they are “less important” than Asia can only harm the United States’ relationship with its Asian partners as well. Because of its capabilities and consistency, the United States should continue to selectively engage in a region and reassure its allies along the way.