Published 26 April 2024

· No, a Shadowy Figure Is Not Buying Tents for Columbia Student Protesters

Conspiracies about outside forces funding and orchestrating the university protests at Columbia and NYU have taken hold online, primarily on X

· The False Choice in the Debate Over Artificial Intelligence Regulation

Should regulators focus on present-day or potential future AI risks? Both

· Software Backdoor is a Wakeup Call for Cybersecurity

the problem was discovered by happenstance, and the bad news is, we are often at the mercy of luck when it comes to detecting cybersecurity attacks before they are actually deployed and used

· Russia Vetoed a UN Resolution to Ban Space Nukes

A ban on weapons of mass destruction in orbit has stood since 1967. Russia apparently has other idea

· Massive Policing for Paris Olympics to Include Security Checks for Some of the Capital’s Residents

Special anti-terrorism measures will also apply to all buildings near Olympic venues

·How Australia Struggled to Get Elon Musk’s X to Remove Video of a Terrorist Attack

Australia argued that X hasn’t really removed the video because Australians can still use a virtual private network—which masks a user’s true location—to watch it