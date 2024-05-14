OUR PICKS Mexico Is Pushing Migrants Back South | The United States Has a Keen Demographic Edge | The Real ID Deadline Will Never Arrive, and more

Published 14 May 2024

· Biden Will Raise Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles, Chips and Other Goods

The president is set to announce increased taxes on Chinese imports in strategic industries, building on former President Donald J. Trump’s tariff · How Biden’s Trade War with China Differs From Trump’s

The president is trying a targeted approach, with allies, to beat Beijing in the race to own the clean energy future. Those weren’t his predecessor’s goals · The Other Busing Program: Mexico Is Pushing Migrants Back South

In response to pressure from the Biden administration to curb migration flows, Mexico has quietly bused thousands of migrants away from the U.S. border to sites deep in the country’s south · Americans Must Prepare for Another Round of Election Denial

We know it’s coming. Here’s how to rebut it · The Real ID Deadline Will Never Arrive

The enhanced-license requirement survives despite—or maybe because of—its lack of urgency · The United States Has a Keen Demographic Edge

Competitors of the United States face plunging birthrates and social gloom · Internal Emails Reveal How a Controversial Gun-Detection AI System Found Its Way to NYC

NYC mayor Eric Adams wants to test Evolv’s gun-detection tech in subway stations—despite the company saying it’s not designed for that environment. Emails obtained by WIRED show how the company still found an in

Biden Will Raise Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles, Chips and Other Goods (Jim Tankersley, New York Times)

President Biden will announce on Tuesday that he is raising tariffs on an array of Chinese imports, including electric vehicles, solar cells, semiconductors and advanced batteries, in what he calls an effort to protect strategic American industries from a new wave of competitors that are unfairly subsidized by Beijing.

The president will also officially endorse maintaining tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of Chinese goods that were put in place by President Donald J. Trump. Mr. Biden criticized those tariffs as taxes on American consumers during his 2020 run for the White House.

Mr. Biden’s moves are the latest trade-war escalation from a president who initially pledged to repeal at least some of the Trump tariffs but now refuses to cede any ground to his rival in a tough-on-China appeal to swing voters in the industrial Midwest and beyond.

They also reflect Mr. Biden’s efforts to build on Mr. Trump’s consensus-defying trade confrontation with China while focusing it on sectors of strategic importance to the United States, like clean energy and semiconductors.

The increased tariffs will apply to about $18 billion worth of annual imports from China, White House officials said. The biggest increase will be the quadrupling of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to 100 percent from 25 percent. That move is aimed at shielding a corner of the American automotive industry that is in line to receive hundreds of billions of dollars in federal subsidies to help the United States transition to a clean energy future.

How Biden’s Trade War with China Differs From Trump’s (Jim Tankersley, New York Times)

Joseph R. Biden Jr. ran for the White House as a sharp critic of President Donald J. Trump’s crackdown on trade with China. In office, though, he has taken Mr. Trump’s trade war with Beijing and escalated it, albeit with a very different aim.

The two men, locked in a rematch election this fall, share a rhetorical fondness for beating up on China’s economic practices, including accusing the Chinese of cheating at global trade. They also share a building-block policy for countering Beijing: hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs, or taxes, on Chinese imports. Those tariffs were first imposed by Mr. Trump and have been maintained by President Biden. (Cont.)