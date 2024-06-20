WMD PREPAREDNESS Evaluating U.S. Readiness to Prevent, Counter, and Respond to WMD

Published 20 June 2024

Two new reports review the adequacy of U.S. strategies to prevent, counter, and respond to the threat of nuclear and chemical terrorism and highlight the strengths and limitations of U.S. efforts to prevent and counter threats from weapons of mass destruction (WMD), particularly in a changing terrorism threat landscape.

Two new reports from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine review the adequacy of U.S. strategies to prevent, counter, and respond to the threat of nuclear and chemical terrorism and highlight the strengths and limitations of U.S. efforts to prevent and counter threats from weapons of mass destruction (WMD), particularly in a changing terrorism threat landscape. The reports provide recommendations for government leadership and interagency partners to better coordinate and communicate across counterterrorism efforts and to support prevention, countermeasure, response, and recovery programs.

Authorized through a congressional mandate in the FY2021 National Defense Authorization Act, the National Academies reports examine the adequacy of U.S. strategies and capabilities for addressing state-sponsored and nonstate actors acquiring or misusing technologies and materials (including dual-use), and whether terrorist organizations can gain access to the critical expertise needed to carry out WMD attacks.

Both reports highlight the need for the U.S. to look beyond a focus on international terrorist organizations, as the lines among domestic, foreign, nonstate, and state-supported terrorist groups have become increasingly blurred. Facilities storing nuclear materials or toxic industrial chemicals will remain potential targets for terrorism and insider threats, and the potential radicalization of individuals at those facilities requires the strengthening of insider threat programs.

Nuclear Threats

Nuclear Terrorism: Assessment of U.S. Strategies to Prevent, Counter, and Respond to Weapons of Mass Destruction concludes that overall, U.S. efforts to counter nuclear or radiological terrorism will need renewed focus and increased investments to keep pace with the evolving threat landscape. Efforts to manage this risk should be expanded in a way that can be sustained by the many federal agencies that each have unique competencies and capabilities. The report recommends that the U.S. government reenergize the post 9/11 effort to combat terrorism through ongoing deep collaboration and coordination across the nuclear security community, with relevant domestic agencies, and with international partners.