WORLD ROUNDUPThe EU’s Evolving China Sanctions Strategy | It’s All Catching Up to Bibi Netanyahu | NATO Wants to Boost Its Undersea Defenses, and more
· The EU’s Evolving China Sanctions Strategy
The EU’s 14th Russia sanctions package again included mainland Chinese companies, as Brussels inches toward the U.S.’s approach to China
· China’s New Info Warriors: The Information Support Force Emerges
The latest reorganization hints at a combination of frustration and ambition for China’s leaders
· It’s All Catching Up to Bibi Netanyahu
Israel’s governing coalition could be headed toward an early exit
· The West Eyes India’s Transnational Repression
As Modi begins his third term, the targeting of Sikh separatists abroad remains in the conversation
· NATO Wants to Boost Its Undersea Defenses
Officials fear Russia could cut the undersea cable network that undergirds much of the global economy
The EU’s Evolving China Sanctions Strategy (Jack Crawford and Sarah Tzinieris, Lawfare)
As China ramps up its support for Russia’s ongoing military campaign against Ukraine, the EU has emboldened its sanctions targeting Beijing. In late February, the EU sanctioned companies in mainland China for supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the first time—blacklisting four entities for supplying critical dual-use items to Russia. The EU’s 14th sanctions package against Russia—adopted by the EU on June 24—included an additional six mainland Chinese companies “directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine.”
This round of sanctions comes only a year after the EU first sanctioned companies in Hong Kong when Brussels chose not to sanction mainland Chinese companies. The 14th package includes another 13 Hong Kong companies, but it is the six sanctioned mainland Chinese companies that shed additional light on how the EU’s sanctions regime is evolving at a time when China is also pursuing a more strategic approach to sanctions—having taken steps in recent years to formalize its own independent sanctions regime. (Cont.)