Trump–Biden Debate Conspiracies Have Already Flooded the Internet (David Gilbert, Wired)
The Republican online ecosystem has gone into overdrive ahead of the first US presidential debate. Lawmakers and influencers are pushing wild conspiracy theories about President Joe Biden, and instead of coming up with anything new, they are recycling tired old allegations that have already been debunked—including claims that Biden will be “jacked up” on performance-enhancing drugs.
“He’s sleeping now, because they want to get him good and strong,” former president Donald Trump said of Biden at a campaign rally over the weekend, without providing any evidence. “So a little before debate time, he gets a shot in the ass. They want to strengthen him up. I’d say he’ll come out all jacked up.”
This is an almost exact repeat of a claim Trump made at a rally in 2020, when he claimed Biden would get “a big fat shot in the ass” in order to debate “better than ever before.” Trump also made a similar claim against Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trump has also called for Biden to take a drug test before the event, which he also did in 2020.
US Surgeon General Declares Firearm Violence a ‘Public Health Crisis’ (VOA News)
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared gun violence a public health crisis on Tuesday, calling for greater gun control, including the banning of assault rifles.
Murthy issued the first Surgeon General’s Advisory on Firearm Violence to address his concerns.
The advisory highlights strategies to reduce firearm deaths, such as implementing universal background checks for gun buyers, prohibiting assault weapons for civilian use, and requiring safe firearms storage.
The document says firearm violence is the leading cause of death among 1 to 19-year-olds in the U.S.
“The increasing number of children and adolescents dying from firearm related injuries and the reverberating mental health impacts on society make firearm violence an urgent public health crisis in America,” the advisory reads.
The advisory says that 48,204 people in the U.S. died from firearm-related injuries in 2022, which includes suicide, homicide and unintentional deaths.