Published 27 June 2024

· Trump–Biden Debate Conspiracies Have Already Flooded the Internet

Republican lawmakers, right-wing media outlets and influencers, and Trump himself are pushing conspiracies about Biden’s health and the debate in general

· US Surgeon General Declares Firearm Violence a ‘Public Health Crisis’

48,204 people in the U.S. died from firearm-related injuries in 2022, which includes suicide, homicide and unintentional deaths

· Homeland Security: Border Arrests Fell More Than 40% Since Biden’s Halt to Asylum Processing

The restrictions Biden announced at the beginning of June cut off asylum access when arrivals at the border reached a certain number

· The Stage Is Being Set for an American Nuclear Power Revolution

There’s no telling how much clean energy the United States might produce

· Whatever Happened to ‘the Big One’?

The quest to predict major earthquakes before they happen

· Deepfakes Are Evolving. This Company Wants to Catch Them All

Hany Farid, a leading expert on image and video manipulation, says that detecting deepfakes will take more than AI alone

· America’s $34.5-Trillion National Debt Is a Crisis in the Making

The national debt must be called out for what it is—one of the greatest home-grown threats to America