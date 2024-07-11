WORLD ROUNDUP How Orban Became Putin’s Pawn | China and Russia Plot Course for ‘Ice Silk Road’ in the Arctic | Hezbollah’s Weapons Arsenal, and more

· How Orban Became Putin’s Pawn

Among all of Russia’s useful idiots, few have sought to make themselves more useful than the Hungarian prime minister · What We Know — and Don’t Know — About Hezbollah’s Weapons Arsenal

The Lebanese militant group has guided and unguided rockets, antitank artillery, ballistic and antiship missiles, as well as drones equipped with explosives · Forces on Both Left and Right Battle for Europe’s Political Soul

A coarsening of public discourse and contempt for mainstream parties have politicians on both sides denouncing what they say are extreme positions by their opponents, analysts say · ‘Key Campaigner’ for Pro-Gaza MP Who Unseated Jonathan Ashworth Charged with Terrorism Offense

Majid Freeman, a supporter of Shockat Adam, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 24 · China and Russia Plot Course for ‘Ice Silk Road’ in the Arctic

Moscow has a new ally in its efforts to keep the Northeast Passage open throughout the summer months · Germany to Remove 2 Chinese Firms’ Components from 5G Networks

Starting in 2026, Germany will begin removing key components made by Chinese telecom firms Huawei and ZTE from its 5G core networks · The New Dutch Government Is a Total Mess

An unwieldy alliance highlights far-right scandals

How Orban Became Putin’s Pawn (Keith Johnson, Foreign Policy)

Among all of Russia’s useful idiots, few have sought to make themselves more useful than Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The Hungarian leader, who just last week took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union—a gig assignment that somehow carries even less weight than its name suggests—promptly jetted off to Moscow for his first trip in his new ceremonial role. There, Orban acted more like an ambassador called back for consultations than a European statesman, parroting Kremlin talking points and doing his best to undermine Ukraine’s desperate fight to preserve its territory, its sovereignty, and even its children’s hospitals. He then went on to Beijing to cozy up to the main supplier of critical military technology for Russia’s meat-grinder war.

Orban kicked off a hornet’s nest in Brussels, not just by going to Moscow and Beijing and purporting to act for the 27-nation bloc but because all he did was regurgitate Russian propaganda. In a letter to the real EU president, Charles Michel, Orban claimed that Russia was winning the war so hard that it wanted to begin peace talks immediately—the starting point of which would be the permanent occupation of bits of Ukraine that Russian troops haven’t even occupied or vaporized yet. The condemnations from EU officials were so fast and furious that they could yet be a new franchise in the film series.

The question isn’t so much what Orban is doing as much as why he is doing it at all. Hungary is a member of both NATO and the EU. Both of those blocs, writ large, are trying to stop Russia from further terrorizing Ukraine. Yet Orban, whether in his pilfered European garb or his more comfortable homegrown nationalist attire, persists.

What We Know — and Don’t Know — About Hezbollah’s Weapons Arsenal (Mohamad El Chamaa and Samuel Granados, Washington Post)

Hezbollah, a militia and political party that grew out of Lebanon’s civil war to become one of the strongest non-state actors in the Middle East, has been preparing for this moment since 2006, when Israeli forces last invaded the country.

It has received large shipments of rockets and drones from Iran, its principal patron, and has more recently begun to produce its own weapons. The group also boasts air defense capabilities, which most militias don’t have. ((Cont.)