WORLD ROUNDUP The Non-Proliferation Problem | How China and Russia Could Hobble the Internet | Canada Bolsters Arctic Defense, and more

Published 13 July 2024

· The Non-Proliferation Problem

Would prudence still prevail in a world of ‘nuclear-armed porcupines?’ · South Korea Planning to Deploy £1 ‘Star Wars’ Lasers to Melt Drones

The system would also be capable of launching precision strikes on small incoming multi-copters · How Can Europe Reduce Its Military Dependency on the United States?

With Washington looking toward China, and the possibility of another Trump presidency, Europe should do more for its own defense. Here are four key areas to watch · Canada Bolsters Arctic Defense in Face of Russian, Chinese Aggression

The region that is fast gaining strategic significance in the face of climate change · How China and Russia Could Hobble the Internet

The undersea cables that connect the world are becoming military targets · What China Means When It Says “Peace”

From Ukraine to Gaza, China sees a chance to promote an ultra-realist worldview

The Non-Proliferation Problem (Joseph S. Nye, The Strategist / Project Syndicate)

Avril Haines, the US director of national intelligence, warned in March that ‘Russia’s need for support in the context of Ukraine has forced it to grant some long-sought concessions to China, North Korea and Iran with the potential to undermine, among other things, long-held non-proliferation norms.’

How much does this matter? Some theorists have long been sceptical about efforts to limit the spread of nuclear weapons, even arguing that proliferation can be a stabilising force. If the horrors associated with nuclear weapons are one reason why there have been no wars between great powers since 1945, they argue, perhaps the same effect can be replicated at the regional level. India and Pakistan developed a nuclear balance in the 1990s, and there have been no disastrous consequences so far.

But would prudence still prevail in a world of ‘nuclear-armed porcupines?’

South Korea Planning to Deploy £1 ‘Star Wars’ Lasers to Melt Drones (Nicola Smith, The Telegraph)

South Korea is planning to deploy £1 “Star Wars” lasers to melt drones dispatched from the North out of the sky.

The new laser weapons are invisible and noise-free and would be operated solely by electricity. They would down incoming unmanned aerial vehicles by melting them out of the sky, one official told AFP.

“When a laser weapon transfers heat to a drone, its surface melts. As the surface melts, the internal components catch fire, causing the drone to eventually fall,” said Lee Sang-yoon, an official at the National Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The “Block-I” anti-air laser weapons system - dubbed the “StarWars Project” - will be in place by the end of this year, followed by more capabilities in the future, DAPA confirmed on Thursday.

How Can Europe Reduce Its Military Dependency on the United States? (Steven Erlanger, New York Times)

Even the European members of NATO say that they must do more to defend themselves as the war in Ukraine grinds on and the United States shifts its priorities to Asia and a rising China.

The possibility that former President Donald J. Trump will return to the White House heightens the concern, given his repeated threat to withdraw collective defense from countries that don’t pay their way in the alliance. (Cont.)