EXTREMISM Trump Assassination Attempt Sparks Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories and Violent, “Revenge” Rhetoric

Published 17 July 2024

Online reactions to the assassination attempt elevated a variety of conspiracy theories about the motivation for and “real” perpetrators of the attack, as well as calls for retaliatory violence and a civil war.

On July 13, 2024, Donald Trump suffered minor injuries when an individual fired multiple shots at the former president shortly after Trump took the stage during a campaign rally in Butler, PA. The attack killed one rally attendee and injuring three, including the former President. The shooter has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, PA. While the motivation for the attack remains unknown, federal law enforcement are treating the incident as an assassination attempt.

This piece will be updated as new information emerges.

Reactions

Jews or Israel are Responsible

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Goyim Defense League founder and leader Jon Minadeo hosted a Spaces on X titled “JEWS TRY TO ASSASSINATE TRUMP!”

Unsurprisingly, users throughout white supremacist spaces blamed Jews for the shooting. One user wrote, “Jews have a very long history of political assassination,” and another wrote, “I can’t believe it, jews were mad becouse they couldn’t beat him with cheats this time lol, Amercia is screwed” [sic].

Antisemitic conspiracy theorist Stew Peters baselessly asserted that Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, is among the “early suspects” in the attack. Anti-Zionist activist Sulaiman Ahmed wrote on X, “Opinion: Israel shot Trump to install Nikki Haley.”

White supremacist Nick Fuentes posited two possible theories for the shooting, one claiming that Israeli intelligence carried out the operation to replace Trump with a candidate who would “support Gaza/West Bank Annexation and expansion of the war into Lebanon and Iran.” In a Spaces session on X, Fuentes further expressed his suspicions that Israel was responsible for the shooting because they want a “more favorable advocate in the White House.”

The Left or the “Deep State” is Responsible

Many social media accounts blame “the left” for the shooting. Antisemitic conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles cast aspersions on President Biden, writing in a post on X: “SCOTUS gave total immunity to U.S. Presidents for official acts. The Court heard legal arguments that it included assassination of opponents. We have entered into a dangerous era.”