OUR PICKS Assassination and the American Presidency | Fortnite Has a Political Violence Problem | The Crumbling Edifice of Conventional Deterrence, and more

Published 19 July 2024

· Assassination and the American Presidency: What History Tells Us

No one knows what will happen now, but we must recognize that the attempted assassination of Trump is unlikely to be the last violent incident in the 109 days before November 5—whether by another deranged loner or some avenger. · A Week of Conspiracies and Calls for War

In the days since the shooting at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally, a slew of conspiracy theories have taken off · Fortnite Has a Political Violence Problem

In a report shared exclusively with WIRED, the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism says it found more than a dozen user-generated games on Fortnite that featured antisemitism and political violence · Alleged ‘Maniac Murder Cult’ Leader Indicted Over Plot to Kill Jews

US prosecutors have charged Michail Chkhikvishvili, also known as “Commander Butcher,” with a litany of crimes, including alleged attempts to poison Jewish children in NYC · The Crumbling Edifice of Conventional Deterrence

Successful deterrence will require policymakers with strategic vision, commanders with imagination and daring, and durable linkages among allied partners across the conflict domains of land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace

Assassination and the American Presidency: What History Tells Us (Graham Allison, National Interest)

Biden, Trump, and leaders from all sectors of our society have been unanimous in asserting: this is not us. On Sunday, Donald Trump posted: “UNITE AMERICA.” In his statement to the nation that night, President Biden declared: “There is no place in America for this kind of violence. Period.”

As we now attempt to make this aspiration a reality, we cannot avoid an ugly but undeniable brute fact: what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania last week was not abnormal. Over the course of our nation’s history, assassination has been a recurring, indelible strand in our presidential politics.

Of the 45 men who have served as President of the United States, how many have been targets of serious assassination attempts that nearly ended their lives? Twelve: 27%. Four died from gunshots. Eight survived near misses, most notably Teddy Roosevelt, who after having been shot in the chest insisted on finishing his campaign speech before going to the hospital.

First, no one knows what will happen in the coming months. But we must recognize that the attempted assassination of Trump on July 13 is unlikely to be the last violent incident in the 109 days before November 5—whether by another deranged loner or some avenger.

Second, heightened risks demand much better performance than we saw from our government last week. Extraordinary risks require extra-ordinary vigilance and extra-ordinary preventive actions. The Director of the Secret Service and her agency demonstrably failed. To cite just one instance, where were the drones? The “eyes in the sky” used by many local law enforcement agencies would have identified a shooter climbing onto a roof a football field away from the podium and setting up his AR-15 assault rifle. Director Kimberly Cheatle and the others responsible for Trump’s security last week should be summarily fired. The most competent counter-terrorist experts in our government work not for the Secret Service but for the Defense Department and intelligence community. They should immediately review the agency’s current capabilities and procedures and do whatever is necessary to ensure significantly safer security for both presidential candidates going forward. (Cont.)