WORLD ROUNDUP Gaza Could Become “Mogadishu on the Med” | China’s Nuclear Taboo Isn’t as Strong as It Seems | Another Uprising Has Started in Syria, and more

Published 19 July 2024

Gaza Could Become “Mogadishu on the Med” (Economist)

The war in Gaza is in a new phase. The fighting is tapering down, although Israel is still conducting air strikes against Hamas. One of these on July 13th may have killed the military mastermind behind the October 7th attacks, Muhammad Deif, as well as scores of fighters and civilians. Ceasefire talks continue in Qatar and Cairo, with signs that Hamas is prepared to agree to a temporary truce and a swap of hostages and prisoners, without first demanding a permanent Israeli withdrawal.

Binyamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, is clinging to power. On July 24th he is due to address Congress in Washington, where he is likely to dwell on the threat posed by Iran and its proxies to Israel and the region—and evade the question of what happens next in Gaza. America should call him out. As our forthcoming podcast from the exclave explains, it could become a failed statelet, a “Mogadishu on the Med”. This is an awful prospect for Gazans. It would also make Israel less safe.

A ceasefire would be welcome. It could allow the release of Hamas’s surviving hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners in Israel. It would allow a flood of aid and a de-escalation on Israel’s northern border, where the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah, a militia which like Hamas is backed by Iran, are engaged in tit-for-tat strikes that could turn into a war. Yet there should be no illusions about the vacuum in Gaza. Its 2.2m people live in a devastated, lawless hellscape, without a reliable supply of food or water. The IDF directly controls perhaps a quarter of the territory. Elsewhere gangs and criminals roam, along with the rump of Hamas.

Many of the platitudes about Gaza are bunk. It is common to say that the Palestinian Authority (pa) in the West Bank could become Gaza’s governing body. Our interview with Mohammad Mustafa, the pa’s prime minister, shows it has plans to administer and provide security for the exclave. Yet the pa’s finances are shot, partly because Israel is withholding tax revenues owed to it, and any pa security force would be unwilling to confront Hamas. (Cont.)