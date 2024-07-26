WORLD ROUNDUP The Kamala Harris Doctrine | Europe Is Pumping Billions into New Military Tech | Is Russia Trying to Poison Finland’s Water?, and more

Published 26 July 2024

Marwan Barghouti, the World’s Most Important Prisoner (Economist)

Barghouti, a Palestinian politician, activist and militant leader, was convicted of murder by an Israeli court more than two decades ago for ordering operations that killed five civilians. Though he has been shut away from the outside world since then, he is more popular with Palestinians than any other politician. A poll published in March 2024 by Khalil Shikaki, a Palestinian researcher, suggested that if there were an election he would win more votes than both his nearest rivals combined. When Hamas seized 250 Israeli hostages during a murderous assault on Israel on October 7th last year, it raised the possibility of a prisoner exchange in which Barghouti might finally be freed.

It is a strange moment in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict. By most measures the situation is bleak. The brief optimism sparked by the Oslo accords in 1993, which were supposed to usher in a Palestinian state existing peacefully alongside Israel, was extinguished years ago. The current round of fighting is the deadliest of any since the state of Israel was created in 1948: nearly 40,000 Gazans are reported to have been killed and around 1,500 Israelis. In both cases the dead are mostly civilians. Binyamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, shows no inclination to stop the campaign.

How to Ensure Africa Is Not Left Behind by the AI Revolution (Economist)

More than two decades ago The Economist calculated that all of Africa had less international bandwidth than Brazil. Alas, until 2023 that was still true. Africa’s lack of connectivity is one reason its people could miss out on the benefits promised by artificial intelligence (ai).

For decades, experts have called for better broadband across Africa, citing the gains in productivity and employment. But the economic potential of ai, and its insatiable computing appetite, have renewed the case for urgent investment in the physical sinews needed to sustain a new digital revolution. (Cont.)