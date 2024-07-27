TERRORISM France Investigates 'Massive Attack' on Fast Train Network

Published 27 July 2024

French intelligence is working to identify who is behind acts of intentional vandalism on several high-speed rail routes. The incidents, which have led to a disruption, come ahead of the opening of the Paris Olympics.

France’s national rail operator SNCF said the crippling of the country’s high-speed TGV rail network by arsonists on Friday points to a plot to do “serious harm.”

The French transport system suffered severe disruptions from the acts of vandalism, which came on the same day as the Olympic Games opened in Paris.

SNCF CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou said those behind the attackers had carefully chosen which parts of the rail network to target.

“The places were specially chosen to have the most serious impact since each fire cut off two [rail] lines,” Farandou said, adding that around 800,000 people were affected.

The rail company said in a statement Friday evening that it would ensure transport for all Olympic delegations, without elaborating.

What Happened on Friday?

SNCF said three arson attacks overnight had destroyed cabling boxes at strategic junctions on the rail network.

Traffic on the high-speed line between Lille and Paris was stopped after “a malicious act in the Arras area.”

On the route between Paris and eastern France, the company said vandalism between Metz and Nancy was seriously disrupting traffic.

Traffic was also cut on the Atlantic line, after sabotage where the tracks divide for Brittany and southwestern France.

Attempts to sabotage the southeastern line from Paris were thwarted.

“Following this massive attack aimed at paralyzing the high-speed line network, a large number of trains were diverted or canceled,” SNCF tweeted earlier in the day.

The operator added that the situation would last “at least all weekend while repairs are conducted.”

Eurostar, meanwhile, said it would cancel a quarter of all its services on the Paris-Brussels to London network on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, asking passengers to postpone travel where possible.

Passengers in Other EU Countries Stranded

Commuters and holidaymakers trying to reach Paris from other European countries were caught up in the disruption after their rail services were also hit by cancellations or delays.

Rodger Dalton was transiting through Brussels from New Zealand to try and watch his niece compete in the Olympics on Saturday when he learned his train was canceled.

“We’re trying to figure out our next best step,” he told DW. “We’ve got family there already so we’re trying to get there .. hopefully we can get there in time!”

Jolie, a mother of four trying to get her family back home to Paris after vacationing in Brussels, saw her train from Brussels delayed. “It’s difficult with the kids,” she said. “We don’t have a choice, we’ll just have to wait.”