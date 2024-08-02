EXTREMISM “Jewish Problem” Conference in Kentucky Brings Together Antisemites, Extremists Across Political Spectrum

Published 1 August 2024

On June 30, 2024, some well-known antisemites from across the political and ideological spectrum gathered in Somerset, Kentucky, at the “JP” (or Jewish Problem) Conference. The event promoted anti-Jewish hate; speakers espoused disturbing rhetoric about Jews and proposed “solutions” to help fight against the “Jewish problem.” The conference featured white supremacists and far-right extremists, as well as Black nationalists and other antisemites — united by their shared hatred of Jews.

The JP Conference’s blatantly antisemitic focus and its range of speakers is unprecedented and highlights the dangerous rise of antisemitism in the United States. Although there have been other conferences featuring antisemitic speakers on themes such as Holocaust denial or the Middle East conflict, none have focused their hostility so sharply on the mere existence of Jews.

The conference was organized by 9/11 “truther” and antisemitic podcaster Khanverse, who also uses the names Naveed Khan and Kevin Victor, and presented by Network Radio, an independent media outlet that hosts conspiratorial podcasts. Network Radio’s founder, Fadi Malkosh, also helped host the conference.

Organizers also livestreamed the sessions on the official conference website, while participants uploaded portions of it to X (formerly Twitter), Rumble and the antisemitic Goyim Defense League’s (GDL) streaming site “Goyim TV,” among other platforms.

The “Jewish Problem”

While organizers advertised the event as the “JP Conference” — possibly attempting to conceal the true nature of their antisemitic gathering — speakers routinely cited the “Jewish problem” and the “Jewish question” throughout their speeches and panel sessions. Significantly, on July 7, Lucas Gage posted an excerpt of his speech on X, explicitly referring to the event as “the Jewish Problem Conference.”

The concept of the “Jewish problem” — a phrase used interchangeably with the “Jewish question” — has long and troubling roots that include the Holocaust. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, antisemites in Europe invoked the phrase to portray Jews as a dangerous societal ill that could only be “cured” by removing purported Jewish influence or power, or Jews themselves. In its most extreme form, the “Jewish problem” found a receptive home in the Nazi movement and its eliminationist antisemitism that led to the Holocaust. Naming Jews as an inherent “problem” allows antisemites to dehumanize the Jewish people and to unite non-Jews to fight against an ostensible “common enemy.”