ELECTION SECURITY Despite Security Concerns, TikTok Still Plays Key Role in 2024 Race

By Stella Hsu

Published 6 August 2024

Despite national security concerns about TikTok – and its ties to China – the popular short-form video app is playing an important role on the campaign trail for both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The reason, experts say, is because the platform remains a crucial tool for candidates to reach young voters.

Trump joined TikTok in June, where he currently has 9.5 million followers on the platform, more than the 7.47 million followers on his own social media service, Truth Social.

Capitalizing on a sudden surge in popularity on the platform, Harris created a TikTok account on July 25. Harris has amassed more than 4.1 million followers.

On both of their respective TikTok profiles, the candidates have adopted a unique TikTok style of campaigning, making use of popular background music, editing methods, and collaborations with popular celebrities.

Young Voters

“A huge part of the reason why Joe Biden left the race is because voters thought he was out of touch, he was too old,” said Caitlin Chin-Rothmann, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who researches the impact of technology on geopolitics. “And so, I think both Trump and Harris are trying to position themselves as very relevant, especially when it comes to that younger demographic that’s harder to reach in general.”

In one recent 8-second video, Harris is shown shaking hands with members of the USA Men’s Olympic basketball team to the sound of a screaming eagle and the buzz of an electric guitar. Twenty-nine-year-old rapper Megan Thee Stallion calls Harris “the future president of the United States” in another video on the candidate’s account.

Trump has made videos with famous YouTuber brothers-turned-boxers Jake and Logan Paul, simulating pre-fight confrontations before breaking to hug each of the influencers. The video he filmed with Logan Paul has more than 157 million views.

“I’m gonna save TikTok,” Trump says to the camera while holding a framed portrait of himself. In another video with famous UFC commentator Dana White, Trump describes joining TikTok as his honor.

Beijing Backed

TikTok was adapted for overseas use by a Chinese social media platform owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance. Over one-third of American adults, and 62% of adults under 30, reportedly use TikTok, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center.