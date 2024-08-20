WORLD ROUNDUP Ireland Faced Terror Attack Risk | The Dangerous Decline in Israeli Strategy | Drone ‘Hellscape’ to Defend Taiwan, and more

Published 20 August 2024

· The Pentagon Is Planning a Drone ‘Hellscape’ to Defend Taiwan

The US Defense Department’s grand strategy for protecting Taiwan from a massive Chinese military offensive involves flooding the zone with thousands of drone · The Dangerous Decline in Israeli Strategy

For decades, the Zionist project has been getting worse at defending itself · Can Israel Really Deter Hezbollah?

Even in far-reaching scenarios, Lebanon won’t easily turn on Shia militia · Sabotage Against Bundeswehr Bases in NRW: “There Is Much Evidence For A Russian Attack Attempt”

Three groups as possible suspects: Russian or Russian-backed actors, radical Islamists or left-wing extremists · Irish Police Investigate Potential Terrorism Motive in Attack on Army Chaplain

The army chaplain was approached by a young person outside Renmore Barracks in western Ireland and was stabbed a number of times · China, Philippines Trade Blame After Ships Collide in South China Sea

Beijing says the Philippines acted dangerously, but Manila insists its vessels were targeted by Chinese aggression · Drew Harris Warned How Ireland Faced Terror Attack Risk

Garda commissioner pointed to the possibility of an upsurge in violence after the Israel-Hamas war began last year

The Pentagon Is Planning a Drone ‘Hellscape’ to Defend Taiwan (Jarred Keller, Wired)

It has become conventional wisdom among the halls of the United States government that China will launch a full-scale invasion of Taiwan within the next few years. And when that happens, the US military has a relatively straightforward response in mind: Unleash hell.

Speaking to The Washington Post on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ annual Shangri-La Dialogue in June, US Indo-Pacific Command chief Navy Admiral Samuel Paparo colorfully described the US military’s contingency plan for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan as flooding the narrow Taiwan Strait between the two countries with swarms of thousands upon thousands of drones, by land, sea, and air, to delay a Chinese attack enough for the US and its allies to muster additional military assets in the region.

“I want to turn the Taiwan Strait into an unmanned hellscape using a number of classified capabilities,” Paparo said, “so that I can make their lives utterly miserable for a month, which buys me the time for the rest of everything.”

The Dangerous Decline in Israeli Strategy (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

Israel is in serious trouble. Its citizens are deeply divided, and this situation is unlikely to improve. It is bogged down in an unwinnable war in Gaza, its military is showing signs of strain, and a wider war with Hezbollah or Iran remains a possibility. The Israeli economy is suffering mightily, and the Times of Israel recently reported that as many as 60,000 businesses may close this year.

Moreover, Israel’s recent behavior has gravely damaged its global image, and it is becoming a pariah state in ways that were once unimaginable. After Hamas’s brutal attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel received a considerable and appropriate outpouring of sympathy from around the world, and it was widely accepted that Israel was entitled to respond vigorously. But more than 10 months later, Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians in Gaza and increased settler violence on the West Bank have squandered that initial wave of support.