Published 7 September 2024

Inside Libya, the Mafia State Driving Europe’s Migrant Crisis (Tom Kington, The Times)

The people smuggler was afforded a funeral fit for an admiral. Sailors saluted, the last post resounded, the entire Naval Academy he had directed mourned Abdalrahman al-Milad — a notorious trafficker who was shot on Sunday by a mystery assailant.

To many, the display summed up modern Libya, a country where militia leaders and traffickers hold government roles, and ministers’ political fortunes depend on the armed groups backing them.

“Libya sometimes gets called a mafia state, but the dilemma is much more vicious than that,” said Jalel Harchaoui, an analyst at the Royal United Services Institute.

This week, with the death of Libya’s most notorious smuggler, and 21 migrants missing in the Mediterranean after yet another perilous journey launched from its shores, the destabilizing impact this “mafia state” has on Europe is increasingly clear.

How Israel Learned to Fight Hamas Deep Under Ground (Jake Wallis Simons, The Telegraph)

When politicians have allowed the Israel Defense Force to operate, it has swept through Gaza like a whirlwind.

About 50 per cent of Hamas terrorists have been killed, according to Israel, and as the anniversary of the war approaches, the remainder are only able to fight a guerrilla insurgency.

It has been anything but easy. The secret of the IDF’s success? Combat in the darkness underground.

Initially bamboozled by an elusive enemy moving like ghosts, Israeli forces came to realize the tunnels were Hamas’s center of gravity.

A new doctrine was developed to deal with them. This involved coordinating air support, special forces, regular infantry, armor and naval assets on the surface and in the tunnels.

“If you want to understand how to maneuver in Gaza, think from underground up and maneuver your forces simultaneously on the surface and in the tunnels,” one general told me.

These ambitious military tactics had never been attempted before. Maintaining effective communication between such a range of forces so that they worked seamlessly, without firing on each other, was a challenge.

But the approach is bearing fruit. At the start of the war, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) was able to clear up to 100 feet of territory a day and did not dare enter the tunnels. Today, its troops can maneuver faster underground than on the surface.