WORLD ROUNDUP What Settler Violence Is Doing to Israel Expanding BRICS alliance should worry NATO | Can Mexico’s Democracy Survive López Obrador’s Judicial Reforms?, and more

Published 10 September 2024

Can Mexico’s Democracy Survive López Obrador’s Judicial Reforms? (Eduardo Porter, Washington Post)

Mexico is not alone in hemming in its judiciary. Such experiments always end the same way: badly.

U.S. Demands IDF Change West Bank Operations After American’s Killing (Michael Birnbaum and Loveday Morris, Washinton Post)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comments were the strongest yet from a U.S. official after the Israeli military said it was “highly likely” it “unintentionally” killed Aysenur Eygi.

U.S. Could Allow Ukraine to Fire Missiles into Russia ‘Within Weeks’ (Larisa Brown, Catherine Philp, and Steven Swinford,, The Times)

British sources say that the American position on use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles is shifting.

Germany’s Move to Curb Migration Ripples Across EU (Nick Alipour and Bruno Waterfield, The Times)

The decision to introduce emergency border checks has the backing of almost three quarters of voters, after a period in which more than two million asylum seekers were admitted.

Expanding BRICS alliance should worry NATO (Roger Boyce, The Times)

Russian and Chinese-led axis is cornering the rare metals crucial for next-generation weapons,

What Settler Violence Is Doing to Israel (Assaf Gavron, The Atlantic)

The government has encouraged acts of terror in the West Bank. It can count the results among its failures.

Antony Blinken Dragged US Diplomacy Into the 21st Century. Even He’s Surprised by the Results (Garrett M. Graff, Wired)

Two major wars. A rising China. Hackers everywhere. He’s the US secretary of state, and he says he’s here to help.