· Justice Dept. Official Calls Election Meddling a ‘Clear and Present Danger’ · The Americans Who Yearn for Anti-American Propaganda · What I Saw on the January 6 Committee · What You Need to Know About Grok AI and Your Privacy · 2 Charged With Inciting Violence and Promoting Hate Crimes Around the World

Justice Dept. Official Calls Election Meddling a ‘Clear and Present Danger’ (Glenn Thrush, New York Times)

The head of the department’s national security division amplified warnings that other countries were seeking to sway the outcome in November, including Russia’s efforts to help Donald Trump.

The Americans Who Yearn for Anti-American Propaganda (Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic)

Russian-backed influencers with an authoritarian message find a ready audience.

What I Saw on the January 6 Committee (Jaco Glick, The Atlantic)

The attack on the Capitol was never a single, isolated event, but the outburst of a movement that is still fighting.

What You Need to Know About Grok AI and Your Privacy (Kate O’Flaherty, Wired)

xAI’s generative AI tool, Grok AI, is unhinged compared to its competitors. It’s also scooping up a ton of data that people post on X. Here’s how to keep your posts out of Grok—and why you should.

2 Charged With Inciting Violence and Promoting Hate Crimes Around the World (Sara Ruberg. New York Times)

Dallas Humber and Matthew Allison are accused of soliciting hate crimes through the terrorist network they led on the platform Telegram, according to federal prosecutors.