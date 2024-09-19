WORLD ROUNDUP Inside Israel’s History of Inventive Assassination Methods | ‘Too Early’ for an Asian NATO: U.S. Official | Russian Army to Overtake U.S. as World’s Second Largest, and more

Published 19 September 2024

Hezbollah Pager Attack Latest: British-Educated Woman Denies Making Devices (David Harding, Larisa Brown, Seren Hughes, Edmund Bower, and Bruno Waterfield, The Times)

Israel detonated devices in ‘use it or lose it’ moment, says US official, as death toll from explosions in Lebanon rises to 12.

Inside Israel’s History of Inventive Assassination Methods (James Rothwell, The Telegraph)

Exploding books and poisoned toothpaste among techniques used to hit targets – with mixed results

Lebanon Attack: Mossad’s History of Unlikely Explosives (Richard Spencer, The Times)

From remote-controlled machine guns to viruses, the Israeli intelligence service has a track record of using technology to kill its enemies.

The Terrible Blunder That Exposed Hezbollah’s Fighters to Audacious Pager Attack (Roland Oliphant and Matthew Field, The Telegraph)

Terror group thought switching to old-fashioned devices would keep it safe – but they appear to have been rigged with explosives.

Israel’s Strategic Win (Eliot A. Cohen, The Atlantic)

A spectacular attack on Hezbollah is the latest development in the ongoing war between Iranian proxies and the Jewish state.

Dutch Demand Opt-Out on EU Migration Rules (Bruno Waterfield, The Times)

Netherlands border controls will be tightened after Germany’s introduction of frontier checks this week.

Russian Army to Overtake U.S. as World’s Second Largest (Joe Barnes, The Telegraph)

Putin signs presidential decree increasing numbers to 1.5 million active servicemen.

Two-Tier Justice in Northern Ireland (Jim Allister, The Critic)

Why do only some killings deserve investigation?

‘Too Early’ for an Asian NATO: U.S. Official (Alex Willemyns, RFA)

A leading candidate to become Japan’s next leader says he would spearhead the creation of such a bloc.

The Worrying Nuclearization of Northeast Asia (Bolor Lkhaajav, The Diplomat)

Despite tensions, the region has been free of state conflict for decades, but a realignment of the security architecture puts that hard-won peace at risk.