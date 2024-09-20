OUR PICKS How U.S. Cyber Adversaries Are Trying to Undermine the Election | AI Development Cannot Be Left to Market Whim | Elon Musk Is Debasing American Society , and more

Published 20 September 2024

How U.S. Cyber Adversaries Are Trying to Undermine the Election (Rishi Iyengar, Foreign Policy)

American companies and officials reveal a flurry of warnings and actions against Russia, China, and Iran.

AI Development Cannot Be Left to Market Whim, UN Experts Warn Warn (Amélie Bottollier-Ddepois, AFP / TechExplore)

Experts raise the alarm over the lack of global governance of AI.

Vance Says He Will Keep Calling Haitians Legally in Springfield ‘Illegal’ (Maggie Astor, New York Times)

The immigrants are mainly in the United States under temporary protected status, which the executive branch can grant to people whose home countries are in crisis.

Trump Says That if He Loses, ‘the Jewish People Would Have a Lot to Do’ With It (Chris Cameron and Michael Gold, New York Times)

Speaking at a campaign event denouncing antisemitism in America, Donald Trump again attacked Jews who vote for Democrats, saying that the party had a “hold, or curse, on you.”

Legal Watchdog Group Warns Pro-Trump Lawyers Against Subverting Democracy in November (Alan Feuer, New York Times)

New ads running in legal journals are warning lawyers: “Don’t lose your law license because of Trump.”

Elon Musk Is Debasing American Society (Thomas Chatterton Williams, The Atlantic)

He’s not just enabling trolls; he’s personally endorsing their posts.

Elon Musk Has Reached a New Low (Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic)

Welcome to the darkest timeline.

Anti-Immigrant Election Deniers Have Turned Their Online Following into an Army of Activists (David Gilbert, Wired)

A coordinated effort called “National Only Citizens Vote” has been rolled out this week by a coalition of people pushing conspiracy theories about immigrants voting in the November election.

White House Reports Drop in Border Encounters, Credits Executive Actions (Aline Barros, VOA News)

Since Biden’s June 4 executive order there has been a 50% drop in encounters at the border.

US Accuses Social Media Giants of ‘Vast Surveillance’ (Glenn Chapman, AFP / TechExplore)

Nine companies found they collected troves of data, sometimes through data brokers, and could indefinitely retain the information collected about users and non-users of their platforms.