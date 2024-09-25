WORLD ROUNDUP A New Quartet of Chaos Threatens America | Apple ‘Complicit in Russian Censorship | High-Wire Balancing Act on Chinese Tech, and more

Published 25 September 2024

· Apple ‘Complicit in Russian Censorship by Blocking VPNs’ · Iran’s Dilemma: How to Preserve Its Proxies and Avoid Full-Scale War · Russia’s Nuclear Doctrine to Include Attacks on Nonnuclear States · American Long-Range Missiles Are Coming Back to Europe · A New Quartet of Chaos Threatens America · Biden’s High-Wire Balancing Act on Chinese Tech · The Hidden Significance of China’s Aircraft Carrier Passage Near Japan’s Yonaguni Island

Apple ‘Complicit in Russian Censorship by Blocking VPNs’ (Marc Bennetts, The Times)

Russia has blocked hundreds of websites, including Facebook and X, since invading Ukraine. Now Apple is accused of removing access to apps that dodge those bans.

Iran’s Dilemma: How to Preserve Its Proxies and Avoid Full-Scale War (Steven Erlanger, New York Times)

Iran says Israel wants to trap it into a direct conflict by bombing Hezbollah, even as a new Iranian president tries outreach to the West.

Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Mile After Mile in the West Bank (Erika Solomon, Lauren Leatherby, and Aric Toler, New York Times)

Videos from Tulkarm and Jenin show bulldozers destroying infrastructure and businesses, as well as soldiers impeding local emergency responders.

Russia’s Nuclear Doctrine to Include Attacks on Nonnuclear States (Francesca Ebel, Natalia Abbakumova and Robyn Dixon, Washington Post)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said non-nuclear states supported by nuclear ones could face Russia’s nuclear deterrent in an expansion of its policy.

American Long-Range Missiles Are Coming Back to Europe (Economist)

The German deployment is part of a resurgence of deep-strike weapons.

A New Quartet of Chaos Threatens America (Economist)

The rulers of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia are growing worryingly close.

Biden’s High-Wire Balancing Act on Chinese Tech (Lili Pike, Foreign Policy)

A new rule would effectively ban Chinese cars from the United States. Some experts worry about the costs of the sweeping approach.

The Hidden Significance of China’s Aircraft Carrier Passage Near Japan’s Yonaguni Island (Cheng-kun Ma and K. Tristan Tang, The Diplomat)

While the political implications of this voyage are undoubtedly important, three significant military trends related to Yonaguni Island have long been overlooked.