DHS DHS Awards $18 Million to Help Prevent Targeted Violence and Terrorism

Published 25 September 2024

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded 35 grants, totaling $18 million, under the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program for Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24). The TVTP Grant Program provides financial assistance to eligible applicants to develop sustainable, multidisciplinary targeted violence and terrorism prevention capabilities in local communities, to pilot innovative prevention approaches, and to identify prevention best practices that can be replicated in communities across the country.

“In our current dynamic threat environment, any town, anywhere can be a target,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The Department of Homeland Security’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention grant awards announced today will help local communities pilot, strengthen, and share evidence-based prevention strategies, significantly expanding our nation’s counterterrorism capacity and making all of us safer.”

Leveraging a public health-informed approach, the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) brings together behavioral and mental health providers, educators, faith leaders, social service providers, nonprofits, law enforcement, and other state, local, and community partners to address systemic factors that can lead to violence while strengthening protective factors at the local level that support the safety, well-being, and resiliency of communities in the U.S. This focus has also led to an increase in public health organizations applying for the grant program. In FY24, 35 public health entities applied and 7 were selected, compared to 3 applicants and 2 awardees in FY23. Public health organizations receiving an award include:

· Boston Children’s Hospital

· Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, Division of Mental Health and Addiction

· Oakland Community Health Network

· Parents for Peace

· Rhode Island Department of Health

· Safe States Alliance

· University of Nebraska Medical Center

· Weber-Morgan Health Department

· Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Service Board

Given widespread concern regarding youth involvement in targeted violence nationally, CP3 selected 20 grantees focused wholly or in part on prevention in youth settings, including grants to improve clinical practice with at-risk youth (Boston Children’s Hospital) and upskilling behavioral threat assessment and management tools for at-risk youth (Safe States Alliance). Awardees include:

· Auburn University

· Board of Regents, Nevada System of Higher Education

· Boston Children’s Hospital

· Dillard University

· Elizabeth City State University

· Green River Educational Cooperative

· Independent Production Fund

· Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, Division of Mental Health and Addiction

· Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh

· North Carolina State University