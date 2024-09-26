OUR PICKS To Help Trump’s Campaign, Russia Is Pushing Fake Videos of Kamala Harris | Conspiracy Theorists and Vaccine Skeptics Have a New Target: Geoengineering | CISA Warns of Continuing Attacks on Water Systems, and more

Published 26 September 2024

· U.S. Intelligence Agencies Confirm Russia Is Pushing Fake Videos of Kamala Harris · ‘You’ll Shut Me Down with a Push of Your Button’: 21st Century Sabotage · Reflections on the New Encampment Culture · Nice Little Jewish Community You Have Here · Trae Stephens Has Built AI Weapons and Worked for Donald Trump. As He Sees It, Jesus Would Approve · Conspiracy Theorists and Vaccine Skeptics Have a New Target: Geoengineering · Smartmatic and Newsmax Settle Defamation Case Involving 2020 Election · Cyberthreats to Railroads Loom as Industry and TSA Grow an Uneasy Partnership · CISA Warns of Continuing Attacks on Water Systems After Kansas Town Reports Incident · China’s Salt Typhoon Cyber Spies Are Deep Inside U.S. ISPs

U.S. Intelligence Agencies Confirm Russia Is Pushing Fake Videos of Kamala Harris (Martin Matishak, The Record)

As part of Moscow’s broader efforts to boost former President Donald Trump’s candidacy, Russia has created fake videos which, now circulating on social media, that sought to denigrate Vice President Kamala Harris, including one that tried to implicate her in a hit-and-run accident.

‘You’ll Shut Me Down with a Push of Your Button’: 21st Century Sabotage (Chris Taylor, The Strategist)

Sabotage—destroying, damaging or obstructing for military and/or political advantage—is back.

Reflections on the New Encampment Culture (David Bromwich, Persuasion)

There were many puzzling features of the recent protests. This coming year, universities must course correct—while protecting the right to dissent.

Nice Little Jewish Community You Have Here (David Frum, The Atlantic)

Donald Trump’s Mob-boss warning to American Jews

Millions of Vehicles Could Be Hacked and Tracked Thanks to a Simple Website Bug (Andy Greenerg, Wired)

Researchers found a flaw in a Kia web portal that let them track millions of cars, unlock doors, and start engines at will—the latest in a plague of web bugs that’s affected a dozen carmakers.

Trae Stephens Has Built AI Weapons and Worked for Donald Trump. As He Sees It, Jesus Would Approve (Steven Levy, Wired)

He’s deep in the defense-startup world as a Founders Fund partner and Anduril cofounder. His bunker, though, isn’t fully prepped for the end times.

Conspiracy Theorists and Vaccine Skeptics Have a New Target: Geoengineering (Christopher Flavelle, New York Times)

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee introduced a bill to ban solar geoengineering. the bill was the result of lobbying by activists known in Republican circles from their efforts fighting vaccine mandates.

Smartmatic and Newsmax Settle Defamation Case Involving 2020 Election (Jeremy Barr, Washington Post)

Voting technology company Smartmatic and conservative cable channel Newsmax have reached a settlement over Newsmax’s spreading of Trump’s lies about the company’s voting machines. Smartmatic has settled a similar suit with another far-right, pro-Trump channel One America News. The company still has an ongoing lawsuit against Fox News.

Cyberthreats to Railroads Loom as Industry and TSA Grow an Uneasy Partnership (Eric Geller, The Record)

If the U.S. ever goes to war with a major adversary, one of the first waves of cyberattacks will likely target infrastructure that rarely comes up in discussions about digital threats: railroads.

CISA Warns of Continuing Attacks on Water Systems After Kansas Town Reports Incident (Jonathan Greig, The Record)

Government-run water systems are still at risk of attack by cybercriminals and nation-states, according to a new advisory from the U.S.’s top cybersecurity agency.

China’s Salt Typhoon Cyber Spies Are Deep Inside U.S. ISPs (Jessica Lyons, The Register)

Expecting a longer storm season this year?