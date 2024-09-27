OUR PICKS Counterterrorism Copy Cats | The Real Lesson of Springfield, Ohio | Neutering Volt Typhoon to Deter China

Published 27 September 2024

· U.S. Offers $20M for Details About Iranian Allegedly Behind Plot to Kill Official · Joe Biden Signs Order to Curb New Gun Technologies · Counterterrorism Copy Cats · Neutering Volt Typhoon to Deter China · The Potential National Security Consequences of Unplanned Domestic Military Missions · Senate Bill Pushes Cyber Mandates for Medical Industry in Wake of Change Healthcare Debacle · Chicago Stops Using Controversial ShotSpotter Gunshot Detection System · The Real Lesson of Springfield, Ohio · HHS Needs to Match Speed of Cyber Threats to Better Protect Health Care · Republican Governors on International Pandemic Plan: We Will Not Comply

U.S. Offers $20M for Details About Iranian Allegedly Behind Plot to Kill Official (AFP /VOA News)

The U.S. State Department announced a $20 million reward on Thursday for information leading to the arrest of the alleged Iranian mastermind behind a plot to assassinate former White House official John Bolton.

Joe Biden Signs Order to Curb New Gun Technologies (DW)

The new executive order announced by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris seeks to counter the threats posed by 3D-printed and converted guns in the US.

Counterterrorism Copy Cats (Yumna Rizvi and Sarah Yager, Lawfare)

The United States can’t promote democracy and human rights abroad while it remains a model for a militarized counterterrorism-based foreign policy.

Neutering Volt Typhoon to Deter China (Tom Uren, Lawfare)

Corporate leaders and elected officials often ask, “What will it take to deter Volt Typhoon’s operations?” But we think that is the wrong question. Perhaps a better question is “Could disrupting Volt Typhoon’s operations deter China’s military activities?”

The Potential National Security Consequences of Unplanned Domestic Military Missions (Elaine McCusker, Lawfare)

The military should take care of its core missions first.

Senate Bill Pushes Cyber Mandates for Medical Industry in Wake of Change Healthcare Debacle (Jonathan Greig, The Record)

Hospitals and other healthcare businesses would be required to adopt minimum cybersecurity standards and face annual audits under new legislation introduced by two prominent senators on Thursday.

Chicago Stops Using Controversial ShotSpotter Gunshot Detection System (Suzanne Smalley, The Record)

The Chicago Police Department has stopped using a controversial gunshot detection system that privacy advocates have long decried for leading to a vastly disproportionate number of police stops in poor and minority neighborhoods.

The Real Lesson of Springfield, Ohio (Julian E. Zelizer, Foreign Policy)

A revitalized Midwestern city shows that immigrants can be a solution to economic decline and malaise.

HHS Needs to Match Speed of Cyber Threats to Better Protect Health Care (GOVCIO)

ASPR HSS’s Brian Mazanec discusses his office’s tools to protect healthcare from cyber threats.

Republican Governors on International Pandemic Plan: We Will Not Comply (Kaitlyn Levinson, Route Fifty)

Republican leaders have expressed their disinterest in complying with an international push for a coordinated, global pandemic response.