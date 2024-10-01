WORLD ROUNDUP Why Killing of Hassan Nasrallah Marks ‘Beginning of the End’ for Iran | Why Your Chinese Electric Car Could Be Spying on You | Happy Birthday to America’s Most Underrated President, and more

Published 1 October 2024

After the Decapitation of Hezbollah, Iran Could Race for a Nuclear Bomb (Economist)

The embattled clerical regime might feel the need for stronger deterrence.

Austrian Election: Hard Right on Course for Victory (Oliver Moody, The Times)

Herbert Kickl, leader of the Freedom Party, wants to restore ties with Russia and ‘remigrate’ large numbers of people coming into the country.

Why Killing of Hassan Nasrallah Marks ‘Beginning of the End’ for Iran (Lina Khatib, The Times)

The figurehead of the Iranian-backed group once claimed victory over Israel, but his death shows none of its enemies are safe, writes a Chatham House fellow and Middle East expert.

BBC Coverage ‘Institutionally Hostile’ to Israel, Say Jewish Groups (Kaya Burgess, The Times)

A report accuses the corporation of making ‘false and damaging claims’ about the Middle East conflict.

Why Your Chinese Electric Car Could Be Spying on You (James Titcomb, The Telegraph)

Tech-dependent vehicles may be opening the door to ‘malicious access’ from hostile states.

Israel Has Destroyed Half of Hezbollah’s Arsenal, U.S. and Israeli Officials Say (Edward WongJulian E. Barnes and Eric Schmitt, New York Times)

The Lebanese militia is seeking more weapons from Iran, the officials said. It has yet to fire large barrages at Israel, and its top ranks have been crippled by Israeli strikes.

Happy Birthday to America’s Most Underrated President (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

An appreciation of Jimmy Carter’s foreign policy on his 100th birthday.